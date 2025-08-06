Celona Unveils AerFlex: The Industry’s First Cloud-Controlled, AP-Only Private 5G Platform for the AI-Powered Enterprise

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, a leading innovator in private 5G technology, today announced the launch and immediate availability of AerFlex—the industry’s first cloud-controlled, access point (AP)-only private 5G solution. Purpose-built to simplify and accelerate enterprise adoption, AerFlex eliminates the need for on-site servers and complex integrations, making it dramatically easier and more cost-effective to deploy high-performance, secure wireless networks. With Celona AerFlex, enterprises of all sizes can now leverage private 5G to unlock the full potential of industrial intelligence—empowering advanced automation, real-time decision-making and physical AI use cases.

As AI-driven operations gain momentum across industrial sectors, the demand for reliable, high-performance wireless connectivity is accelerating. Private 5G is rapidly emerging as the preferred solution in environments such as refineries, manufacturing plants, warehouses, and mining operations—where traditional Wi-Fi often falls short.

With its game-changing architecture and cloud-native design, Celona AerFlex is the ideal foundation for industrial AI. By combining simplicity, speed and security in a fully integrated platform, AerFlex sets a new standard for enterprise connectivity—enabling faster deployments, lower total cost of ownership and unmatched operational agility.

Celona beta customer Cargill, a global leader in food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services, is testing Celona AerFlex to connect 20 satellite offices with its warehousing operations to streamline manufacturing processes, improve supply chain efficiency and automate forklifts used on its warehouse floor.

“Cargill operates over a thousand locations worldwide, many in remote or space-constrained environments where traditional infrastructure just doesn’t work,” said Robert Greiner, Director Platform Engineering for Customer, Commercial & Business Operations Digital Technology at Cargill. “Celona AerFlex gives us a secure, scalable private 5G solution that supports the growing role of AI and automation across our operations. Its innovative design and cloud-based management simplify deployment by eliminating the need for dedicated IT personnel at each location.”

Celona AerFlex Is Redefining Private 5G

Celona AerFlex is redefining private 5G by eliminating the complexity of traditional deployments. With an AP-only architecture, secure local data breakout, and cloud-based orchestration, AerFlex enables rapid rollouts—often in hours, not weeks. With its cloud-based control, AerFlex delivers centralized orchestration, built-in resiliency and scalability.

Unlike legacy telco solutions that retrofit complex infrastructure for enterprise use—or fragmented small cell systems that require multi-vendor integration—Celona AerFlex introduces a fundamentally different approach. By intelligently splitting network functions between Celona access points and the cloud and leveraging CelonaOS—the industry’s only unified private 5G operating system—AerFlex delivers seamless integration across radio, core and AI-powered management.

This innovative architecture sets a new standard for simplicity, scalability and performance in enterprise connectivity.

“As enterprises accelerate industrial AI at the edge, they need private 5G solutions that combine simplicity, agility and control,” said Pablo Tomasi, Principal Analyst at Omdia. “Celona AerFlex stands out with its AP-only model and cloud-native architecture—eliminating traditional deployment complexity while delivering secure, low-latency performance. Its integrated design uniquely positions it to meet the strategic demands of modern enterprise networks.”

“Celona AerFlex marks a major leap forward in making private 5G truly accessible and operationally efficient for enterprises of all sizes,” said Rajeev Shah, CEO and co-founder of Celona. “By combining innovation with radical simplicity, we’re removing the traditional barriers to private 5G adoption—enabling more organizations to harness its performance, reliability, and security at a time when AI is transforming every industry.”

For more information, visit www.celona.io/aerflex or contact us at hello@celona.io.

About Celona

Based in Silicon Valley, Celona is a pioneer and leading innovator of enterprise private wireless solutions. The company developed the industry’s first 5G LAN system, a turnkey private 5G solution that enables enterprises to address their growing needs for secure and reliable wireless connectivity for critical business applications. Celona 5G LAN has been deployed by a wide range of global customers across industries. To date, the company has raised over $135 million in venture funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTT Ventures, Cervin Ventures, DigitalBridge and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information, please visit celona.io.

Media Contacts:

Greg Le Beau

Celona

glebeau@celona.io

+1.760.505.7585

Janet Brumfield

IdealPR+ for Celona

janet@idealprplus.com

614.582.9636

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/323b7da1-4a85-48e4-8f50-4a264c2bb636