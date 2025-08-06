Vocodia Holdings Corp. Announces Regulation A Offering to Raise Up to $3 Million

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp. (OTC: VHAI), a conversational AI technology company, today announced that is Regulation A offering to raise up to $3 million has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expects to begin accepting subscriptions this week.

Proceeds from the offering are intended to:

Increase the company’s digital asset holdings as part of its growth and diversification strategy.

Add new technology to the company’s portfolio to expand market capabilities.

Activate new client contracts and scale operations to begin generating recurring revenue.



"2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Vocodia," said Brian Podolak, CEO of Vocodia Holdings Corp. "We intend to share our progress on a regular basis. We expect that this raise will give us the resources to accelerate revenue, strengthen our technology base, and enhance long-term shareholder value."

While some investors have expressed concerns about the company’s IPO process, management remains focused on executing its business plan and delivering results. "Our priority is to build the company, win new business, and create value for shareholders," Podolak added.

About Vocodia

Vocodia Holdings Corp. develops AI-driven SaaS solutions designed to automate customer interactions through its proprietary Digital Intelligence Sales Agent (DISA) technology. DISA handles voice and chat communications for sales, customer service, and lead qualification in multiple industries, enabling scalable, cost-effective engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-269489) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, our actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.