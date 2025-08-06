Surge Copper Corp. to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 7th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV:SURG)(OTCQB:SRGXF), based in British Columbia, Canada, focused on the development of the Berg copper project, today announced that Leif Nilsson, CEO, will present live at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 7th, 2025.

DATE: August 7th

TIME: 10:00am – 10:30am ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 7, 8, and 11

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Delivered excellent metallurgical test work results for the Berg Project to support pre-feasibility advancement

Reported positive results from a pre-feasibility level geotechnical drilling program

Announced an upsized C$10.4 million financing to fund engineering, environmental, and early-stage permitting work at the Berg Project, supporting the anticipated delivery of a pre-feasibility study and potential entry into the Environmental Assessment process



About Surge Copper Corp.

Surge Copper Corp. is a Canadian company that is advancing an emerging critical metals district in a well-developed region of British Columbia, Canada. The Company owns a large, contiguous mineral claim package that hosts multiple advanced porphyry deposits with pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, gold, and silver – metals which are critical inputs to modern energy infrastructure and electrification technologies.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Berg Project, for which it announced a maiden PEA in June 2023 outlining a large-scale, long-life project with a simple design and high outputs of critical minerals located in a safe jurisdiction near world-class infrastructure. The PEA highlights base case economics including an NPV8% of C$2.1 billion and an IRR of 20% based on long-term commodity prices of US$4.00/lb copper, US$15.00/lb molybdenum, US$23.00/oz silver, and US$1,800/oz gold. The Berg deposit contains pit-constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories.

The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced-stage exploration project containing the Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories.

CONTACTS:

Surge Copper Corp.

Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications & Development

Telephone: +1 604 416 2978

Email: info@surgecopper.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com