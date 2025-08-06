Blink Charging Reschedules Release of Second Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call to August 18

Bowie, Md., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that it has rescheduled its previously announced earnings conference call. The Company will now host a conference call to review second quarter 2025 results after the stock market closes on Monday, August 18. Blink will issue a press release reporting its results, which will be available on the Investor Relations section of its website. Management will then host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 4:30 P.M. ET to discuss the results.

To access the live webcast, log onto the Blink Charging website at www.blinkcharging.com, and click on the News/Events section of the Investor Relations page. Investors may also access the webcast via the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2468/52781

To participate in the call by phone, dial (888) 506-0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528-0011. Callers should use access code: 977675.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until September 6, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 52781.

