Wearable Devices Announces Development of Neural Interface for Advanced Military Tactical Systems

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the launch of an innovative project to advance human-machine interfaces (“HMI”) for military applications. This cutting-edge initiative introduces a touchless neural control system that would enable soldiers to operate critical tactical systems seamlessly, enhancing operational efficiency and safety in high-stakes environments.

Leveraging its proprietary neural interface technology, Wearable Devices is developing an innovative solution that would allow soldiers to interact with communication and control systems using intuitive gestures, without compromising their tactical readiness. The project integrates advanced AI-driven sensors to interpret subtle movements, potentially setting a new standard for military HMI by overcoming traditional limitations in battlefield technology. This advancement strengthens Wearable Devices’ position as a pioneer in neural input solutions, expanding its footprint in the defense sector alongside its consumer and enterprise markets.

“We believe this project represents a promising step in redefining tactical interfaces for modern warfare, with the potential to empower soldiers with greater control and flexibility,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “Neural technology has the potential to influence how militaries worldwide approach human-device interaction, supporting future innovation and operational effectiveness.”

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality (“XR”). In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from AR/virtual reality /XR to smart environments.

By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the benefits and advantages of the innovative solution that we are developing, that this project is setting a new standard for military HMI, that this advancement strengthens our position as a pioneer in neural input solutions, expanding our footprint in the defense sector alongside its consumer and enterprise markets, our belief that this project represents a promising step in redefining tactical interfaces for modern warfare, with the potential to empower soldiers with greater control and flexibility and that neural technology has the potential to influence how militaries worldwide approach human-device interaction, supporting future innovation and operational effectiveness. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 20, 2025 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

