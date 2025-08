Tenable Expands Exposure Management Platform to Secure Enterprise AI

COLUMBIA, Md. and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced a significant expansion of its market-leading Tenable One platform with the launch of Tenable AI Exposure , a comprehensive solution to see, manage and control the risks introduced by generative AI. Unveiled at Black Hat USA 2025 , these new capabilities provide an end-to-end approach that moves beyond discovery to include risk management and policy enforcement for enterprise AI platforms like ChatGPT Enterprise and Microsoft Copilot.

As businesses race to adopt generative AI to boost productivity, they are inadvertently creating a new, complex, and often invisible frontier of exposure. Security teams lack visibility into how employees use these powerful tools, which sensitive data might be exposed, and how they could be manipulated by attackers. Tenable now offers a single, unified solution that addresses the entire lifecycle of AI security challenges.

“Simply discovering shadow AI isn't enough. A true exposure management strategy requires an end-to-end solution that lets organizations discover their entire AI footprint, manage the associated risks, and govern its use according to their policies. That’s exactly what we are delivering today,” said Steve Vintz, Co-CEO and CFO, Tenable. “With Tenable AI Exposure, we’re giving organizations the visibility and control they need to safely embrace the promise of generative AI without introducing unacceptable risk. This is a critical step in the evolution of exposure management.”

With an agentless deployment that provides coverage in minutes, Tenable’s unified AI Exposure capabilities deliver:

Comprehensive AI Discovery: Unifies insights from Tenable AI Aware , scanning from AI Security Posture Management ( AI-SPM ) and continuous monitoring to discover and identify all sanctioned and unsanctioned AI usage across the enterprise environment. This provides a deep understanding of user interactions, data flows and activities that might introduce risk.

Unifies insights from , scanning from AI Security Posture Management ( ) and continuous monitoring to discover and identify all sanctioned and unsanctioned AI usage across the enterprise environment. This provides a deep understanding of user interactions, data flows and activities that might introduce risk. AI Exposure Management and Prioritization: Leverages AI-SPM to help organizations identify, prioritize and manage the risk of AI exposure, including from sensitive data leakage (PII, PCI, PHI), misconfigurations and unsafe integrations with external tools.

Leverages AI-SPM to help organizations identify, prioritize and manage the risk of AI exposure, including from sensitive data leakage (PII, PCI, PHI), misconfigurations and unsafe integrations with external tools. Governance and Control of AI Usage: Enforces security guardrails and organizational policies to control how AI is used, preventing risky user behaviors and mitigating novel threats such as prompt injections, jailbreaks, and malicious output manipulation.





Tenable AI Exposure integrates into the Tenable One platform, providing a unified view of risk across the entire attack surface. With the combination of Tenable AI Aware, AI-SPM and the new governance features, customers will gain comprehensive capabilities to discover, manage and secure enterprise AI usage.

Tenable AI Exposure is now available through a private customer preview program . General availability is expected by the end of 2025. Read more in today’s blog post here .

