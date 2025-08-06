Guaranteed Rate Affinity Appoints Tom Griffith as Regional Manager in the Pacific Northwest

CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its partnership with Coldwell Banker, today announced the appointment of Tom Griffith as Regional Manager in the Pacific Northwest, underscoring the company’s commitment to expanding its presence and recruiting top talent in one of the country’s highest growth markets.

Griffith brings 27 years of experience in the mortgage industry, including the last six years as co-founder and President of Borrow Smart Mortgage, where he built a reputation for his commitment to service and ability to foster strong client and agent relationships. His decision to join Guaranteed Rate Affinity was driven by the company’s combination of innovative technology, on-demand marketing resources, and its partnership with Coldwell Banker Realty, giving loan officers a significant advantage in serving their markets.

“What sets Guaranteed Rate Affinity apart is their understanding that the best opportunities come from empowering experienced leaders with world-class tools,” said Griffith. “After building businesses for nearly five decades, I'm energized by their technology platform and strategic partnerships—exactly what I need to expand their presence across the Pacific Northwest.”

In his new role, Griffith will focus on growing Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s presence in the region, leading recruiting efforts, and supporting loan officers with the tools and leadership they need to succeed. His leadership style is rooted in a philosophy of unconditional service and a people-first approach, values that align closely with Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s culture.

“Tom brings an entrepreneurial spirit that’s invaluable in his role,” said Jim Anderson, Regional President of the Western Division at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “When it comes to attracting top talent, experience matters, and Tom’s track record as a successful business owner speaks for itself. He now serves as a strong example and leader, helping drive our growth and expansion in the Pacific Northwest.”

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere’s real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today’s competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees’ relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Availability of reverse mortgage products varies by state and may not be offered in all areas. Contact a Guaranteed Rate Affinity loan officer for details on current state availability.

Visit grarate.com for more information.

