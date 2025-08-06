Multiple ProcessWeaver by Elemica® Solutions Achieve SAP® Certified Integration with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leader in network-powered digital supply chain management and provider of the premier multi-enterprise digital supply chain network today announced that 2 additional solutions – ProcessWeaver® Cloud Platform and ProcessWeaver for SAP - have achieved SAP certification as integrated with RISE and GROW with SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

“Today’s supply chain operations leaders are under pressure to do more with less—fewer people, tighter budgets, and ever-rising customer expectations,” said David Vannoy SVP, Carrier & Transportation Solutions at Elemica. “Our continued investment in SAP S/4HANA ensures that ProcessWeaver solutions help logistics teams streamline execution, improve reliability, and lower transportation costs without adding IT complexity. These certifications underscore our commitment to interoperability, standardized integration, and delivering measurable value inside SAP environments.”

Certified for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition - ProcessWeaver for SAP is a native SAP add-on that executes shipments directly within SAP S/4HANA, centralizing and automating shipping operations.

Certified with GROW with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition - ProcessWeaver Cloud Platform, seamlessly integrates with your mission-critical SAP S/4HANA system using standardized SAP Business APIs.

Both solutions enable secure and scalable access to real-time carrier rates, tracking information, labels, shipping and customs documents, without the need for additional middleware. Shipping processes are automated, shipments are executed, and real-time data integrations keep all shipment data automatically updated with relevant SAP modules.



“While Elemica’s ProcessWeaver solutions support multi-ERP environments, the robust support for SAP has helped global manufacturers ensure the right product, gets to the right place, at the right time,” noted Vannoy.

Elemica continues to expand its library of SAP-certified integrations across its portfolio of network-enabled solutions, for the digital orchestration of buy, sell, and move processes that drive today’s complex global supply chains.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for Elemica Sales Order Management & Collaboration solution integrates with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies.

Elemica is a leading provider of Digital Supply Chain Management solutions and the premier multi-enterprise collaboration network for global process manufacturing industries. Its portfolio of SaaS-based, network-powered automation, execution, and visibility solutions automates critical information flows, enables multi-channel data strategies, and improves end-to-end supply chain performance. Elemica solutions connect many of the world’s largest manufacturers to their business partners including direct material suppliers, logistics service providers, and end customers, helping them realize the promise of, and return on, their investments in supply chain orchestration. www.elemica.com

