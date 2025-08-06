Bath & Body Works Launches in Over 600 College Campuses Nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for back-to-school season, Bath & Body Works is entering college campuses nationwide. The brand is selling its products in more than 600 campus stores, marking the first time it has ever distributed products at this scale outside its own stores.

College students will be able to conveniently shop on campus from a curated assortment of Bath & Body Works’ top selling fragrances among Gen Z such as Champagne Toast, Mahogany Teakwood, Platinum and Warm Vanilla Sugar in a variety of product forms including body and lip care, hand soap, wallflower heaters and bulbs, candles and sanitizers.

By putting the brand directly in the path of millions of college students, Bath & Body Works will bring the comfort of home to dorm rooms while offering another layer of convenience for students to purchase its fragrances and personal care items directly on campus. The program is one of the many ways Bath & Body Works is targeting Gen Z consumers, a key demographic for the brand.

With its high quality and on-trend fragrances, sold-out launches on TikTok Shop and the continued success of the brand’s new Gingham+ store format, Bath & Body Works has positioned itself as a go-to brand for Gen Z. In the April 2025 Piper Sandler Taking Stock with Teens survey, Bath & Body Works was named the No.1 fragrance brand among American teens. The brand also ranked No. 3 as a beauty destination for in-person shopping and top 5 for loyalty programs among female teens.

“It was important for Bath & Body Works to expand into college campuses as it allows us to reach our Gen Z customers where they are and when they need us most,” says Betsy Schumacher, Chief Merchandising Officer at Bath & Body Works. “By providing an easy and convenient way to shop the fragrances they know from a brand they love, we hope we can make their dorm rooms feel more like home.”

Bath & Body Works partnered with ICM Distributing Company Inc, a distributor of general merchandise, to bring the brand to college campuses.

Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance. The company’s products can be found in about 40% of U.S. households.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,900 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 524 international franchised locations (as of May 2025) and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

