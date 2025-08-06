Spendwell.AI and Carahsoft Partner to Drive Fiscal Accountability in Public Sector

AUSTIN, Texas and RESTON, Va., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spendwell.AI, a leader in spend management and fiscal accountability solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Spendwell.AI’s Master Government Aggregator®, making its accountability-driven spend management platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Our partnership with Carahsoft enables us to bring our transformative spend management platform to Government agencies, fostering a culture of fiscal accountability,” said Bob Willingham, CEO of Spendwell.AI. “Aligned with current Government initiatives, our solution empowers agencies to manage all spending within a robust accountability framework, driving operational efficiency and enabling them to do more with less while meeting the mandates outlined in recent Executive Orders.”

Spendwell.AI’s platform provides a comprehensive spend management solution that integrates real-time budget tracking, predictive analytics and compliance reporting within a framework designed to promote fiscal responsibility. By embedding accountability into every stage of the spending process, Spendwell.AI drives cultural change in Government operations, helping agencies eliminate wasteful spending, optimize resource allocation and meet stringent Federal regulations. Its user-friendly interface and automated tools empower financial teams to make informed decisions, enhancing transparency and supporting mission-critical objectives.

“Spendwell.AI’s accountability-focused spend management platform is a game-changer for our Government customers,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “With the addition of Spendwell.AI’s solutions, Carahsoft and its reseller partners can equip agencies with tools to transform their approach to fiscal responsibility, aligning with efficiency mandates and enabling them to achieve more with less resources.”

Spendwell.AI’s solutions deliver the following benefits to Government agencies:

Fiscal Accountability : A robust accountability framework ensures transparency in all spending, aligning with Government spending initiatives and Federal compliance standards.

Operational Efficiency : Real-time tracking and predictive analytics identify cost-saving opportunities, enabling agencies to do more with less.

Cultural Transformation : Intuitive tools foster a shift toward responsible spending practices across departments, driving long-term operational change.

Seamless Integration: Compatibility with existing financial systems supports rapid deployment and scalability, minimizing disruption to agency operations.

Spendwell.AI’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Navisource@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Spendwell.AI in the Public Sector.

About Spendwell.AI

Spendwell.AI is a leading provider of spend management solutions, empowering organizations to foster fiscal accountability and operational efficiency. Aligned with the President’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Cost Efficiency Initiative, Spendwell.AI’s platform integrates real-time budget tracking, predictive analytics, and compliance reporting to drive cultural change in spending practices. By embedding accountability into financial operations, Spendwell.AI helps Government and enterprise clients optimize resources, ensure transparency, and achieve mission success. Learn more at https://www.spendwell.ai/DOGE.

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

