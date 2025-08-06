Inter&Co Reaches 40 Million Clients with 53% Net Income Growth and Robust Credit Expansion in 2Q25

MIAMI, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR | B3: INBR32), the leading financial super app providing financial and digital commerce services to 40 million customers, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

2Q25 Highlights:

Total clients reached 39.3 million in the end of the quarter , with 1.1 million new active clients added. In August, Inter surpassed the 40 million client milestone.

, with 1.1 million new active clients added. In August, Gross Loan Portfolio expanded 8% in the quarter to US$7.3 billion (R$40.2 billion*) , a remarkable 22% growth year-over-year, double the pace of the Brazilian market.

, a remarkable 22% growth year-over-year, double the pace of the Brazilian market. NPLs over 90 days remained stable at 4.6% in the quarter, excluding credit card receivables anticipation, reflecting a strong improvement of 0.5 percentage point compared to the previous year.

excluding credit card receivables anticipation, reflecting a strong improvement of 0.5 percentage point compared to the previous year. Efficiency Ratio advanced further to 47.1 %, improving by 1.1 percentage point versus 1Q25.

%, improving by 1.1 percentage point versus 1Q25. Net Income rose to US$57.8 million (R$315 million*), up 53% YoY, with a Return on Equity (ROE) of 13.9%.



João Vitor Menin, Global CEO of Inter&Co, commented: “Through disciplined execution, we are witnessing the compounding benefits of our focused strategy on profitability, sustained growth, and innovation. By leveraging the effects of our comprehensive ecosystem, we are building a platform designed for scale while fostering trust and nurturing long-term relationships with our clients. This not only allows us to deliver consistent results but also strengthens the foundation of our brand.”

He added: “We are particularly proud that Inter has been recognized as the seventh most powerful brand in Brazil by Brand Finance and the number one banking brand among Gen Zs according to a survey from Forma Turismo. These recognitions highlight the success of our ‘Inter by Design’ philosophy, which delivers the financial solutions that truly align with our clients’ needs.”

Alexandre Riccio, Brazil CEO of Inter&Co, highlighted the company’s strong performance in credit expansion: “Our total credit portfolio continues to grow at an outstanding pace, with a year-over-year increase of 22%, which is twice as fast as the market. This impressive momentum is driven by standout products including Private Payroll Loans, Mortgages, and FGTS-backed credit, all of which reflect the scalability and client-centricity of our ‘Inter by Design’ approach.”

On unsecured credit, Riccio elaborated: “We remain focused on deepening credit penetration within our client base, and the launch of the ‘My Credit Journey is an important step in this direction. By guiding clients through their credit score improvement process, we aim to build not only sustainable and personalized financial relationships and reduce credit risk, but also meaningful connections that empower their financial journeys.”

Riccio concluded: “Our results this quarter, with a 14% ROE and US$57.8 million (R$315 million*) in net income, demonstrate the commitment of our team and the effectiveness of our approach in delivering consistent, resilient growth and profitability. As we scale, we are confident that our focus on efficiency, innovation, and client-centric solutions will continue to drive significant value.”

*The company reports in BRL, and the figures have been converted to USD based on the rates on August 5, 2025.

Conference Call

Inter&Co will discuss its 2Q2025 financial results on August 6th, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET (11:30a.m. BRT). The webcast details, along with the earnings materials can be accessed on the company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.inter.co/en/.

About Inter&Co

Inter&Co (NASDAQ: INTR) ("Inter") is the pioneer financial super app serving nearly 40 million consumers across the Americas. The Inter ecosystem offers a broad array of services, including digital accounts, investments, mortgages, credit, gift cards, and cross-border tools. The super app also boasts a dynamic marketplace, linking consumers with shopping discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive access to marquee events across the globe. The company is expanding rapidly in the United States, as evidenced by its naming rights sponsorship of the Inter&Co Stadium, home of Orlando City SC (MLS) and Orlando Pride (NWSL). Focused on innovation and captivating member experiences, Inter delivers comprehensive financial and lifestyle solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers. For more information, visit: https://inter.co/en/us/

