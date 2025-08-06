Delinea Named a Leader in Q3 2025 Privileged Identity Management Solutions Report by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Privileged Identity Management Solutions, Q3 2025 report.

The report states, “Delinea’s vision is distinguished by its emphasis on becoming the source of truth for privilege identities by unifying context-aware authorization, intelligent access workflows, and robust identity threat detection.”

The evaluation also says, “Reference customers expressed appreciation for the clean UI, quick onboarding, and centralized policy management.” These are imperative to Delinea’s mission of creating seamless identity security so organizations can more easily secure their environments as threats evolve.

“To us, being named a leader in the Forrester Wave for Privileged Identity Management is a testament to the strength, resilience and always-on security that our cloud-native platform delivers," said Phil Calvin, CPO at Delinea. “With the rise of AI, it’s more important than ever before to ensure all human and machine identities are secured and monitored continuously. This is why we’re committed to delivering highly reliable, resilient identity security solutions with real-time monitoring, alerts, and unmatched uptime to reduce risk.”

Delinea received the highest possible scores in seven criteria, including Privileged Identity Governance and Administration, Credential and Secrets Management, Session Management and Recording, Cloud Entitlements Management, Identity Threat Detection and Response, Reporting and Analytics, and Vision.

Forrester’s take on Delinea is “Organizations seeking a well-rounded set of PIM capabilities and a solution that can scale alongside evolving privileged authorization needs and expanding use cases should consider Delinea.”

The Forrester report mentions Delinea’s “Robust innovation investment underscores its vision.” This investment in innovation is highlighted by the recent launch of Delinea Iris AI, a powerful and practical AI engine built natively into the Delinea Platform. By offering enhanced visibility, productivity, and operational efficiency, Delinea Iris AI helps IT and security teams stay ahead of evolving threats with real-time, evidence-based access decisions, intelligent auditing, and adaptive controls.

About Delinea

Delinea is a pioneer in securing human and machine identities through intelligent, centralized authorization, empowering organizations to seamlessly govern their interactions across the modern enterprise. Leveraging AI-powered intelligence, Delinea’s leading cloud-native Identity Security Platform applies context throughout the entire identity lifecycle – across cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, SaaS applications, and AI. It is the only platform that enables you to discover all identities – including workforce, IT administrator, developers, and machines – assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to threats in real-time. With deployment in weeks, not months, 90% fewer resources to manage than the nearest competitor, and a 99.995% uptime, the Delinea Platform delivers robust security and operational efficiency without compromise. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

