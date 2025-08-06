Creatd’s Flyte AI-Driven Platform Advances New Empty Legs Offering

Accessible Private Travel: Flyte’s new Empty Legs offering provides discounts of up to 90% on repositioning flights, expanding access to business-jet service.

Per-Seat Roadmap: Empty Leg demand data will inform the rollout of scheduled, ticketed Vision Jet shuttles.

Strategic Partnerships: Agreements with select operator fleets expand capacity while preserving asset-light economics.



NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTC: CRTD) today announced that its aviation subsidiary, Flyte , has introduced Empty Legs , a pre-scheduled one-way offering that monetizes aircraft repositioning while materially lowering the consumer’s cost of private and regional air travel. The initiative is designed to generate incremental, high-margin revenue.

Flyte’s Empty Leg itineraries are released at up to 90% below traditional charter rates, creating an on-ramp for first-time private flyers and cost-conscious corporate travelers. Because these flights would otherwise operate empty, variable costs remain minimal, allowing Flyte to convert an unavoidable expense into a meaningful profit stream and real-time market laboratory.

“Flyte’s Empty Legs is a discounted flight program that doubles as a data engine guiding our move to scheduled, ticket-based service,” said Jeremy Frommer, CEO of Creatd, Inc. “Each booking gives us real-world demand insights, letting us launch future Vision Jet routes with proven interest and strong unit economics.”

To accelerate market penetration, Flyte is aligning with a curated group of Part 135 operators whose repositioning inventory now populates the Flyte digital platform, instantly broadening route coverage without incremental fleet capital. Insights from load factors, booking velocity, and origin-destination pairs will guide the rollout of dedicated Vision Jet shuttles on underserved Northeast city pairs.

“The Vision Jet’s low operating cost and short-field performance make it ideal for high-frequency regional service,” added Marc Sellouk, Founder of Flyte. “Paired with our operator network, we can scale capacity rapidly while keeping balance-sheet leverage low, a proposition we believe will resonate with both travelers and investors.”

All Empty Leg passengers enjoy private-terminal access, expedited boarding, and the same cabin amenities provided on full-fare charters. Inventory is searchable in real time via Flyte’s web app and is distributed through select broker channels to maximize seat absorption and data capture.

Looking ahead, Flyte will leverage operational data from the Empty Legs program to refine pricing algorithms, deepen operator partnerships, and accelerate the launch of scheduled Vision Jet shuttles, advancing its mission to make regional private aviation as predictable, affordable, and scalable as any modern transportation network.

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. focuses on investments and operations across technology, media, aviation, advertising, and consumer sectors. By leveraging its expertise in structured finance and acquisitions, Creatd identifies and nurtures opportunities within small-cap companies, driving growth and innovation across its diverse portfolio.

About Flyte, Inc.

Flyte is an air mobility company redefining private air travel through AI-powered infrastructure and user-centered design. Flyte operates Flyte Hops, a regional air taxi service, as well as Flyte Luxe, a premium global charter service.