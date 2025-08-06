REALTORS® Show Strong Commitment to Profession Amid Market Headwinds, New NAR Report Finds

Washington, D.C., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agents who are REALTORS® continue to demonstrate resilience and commitment to their profession despite housing affordability challenges, according to the National Association of REALTORS®’ 2025 Member Profile. This year’s report reveals that the typical member had 12 years of experience, up from 10 last year, and 74% said they were very certain they would remain active in the real estate industry for at least two more years, underscoring long-term confidence in the profession even amid market uncertainty.

“The real estate market will always have a consistent flow of new entrepreneurs,” said Jessica Lautz, NAR Deputy Chief Economist. “Despite the headwinds in the current market, the majority of agents who are REALTORS® plan on staying in real estate as active professionals.”

The annual report provides a snapshot of NAR members’ business activity, income, firm affiliation, tech use and demographics based on transactions and trends from 2024.

The typical agent reported 10 transactions in 2024, unchanged from 2023, showing steady performance despite the current market conditions. The median sales volume per agent also remained steady at $2.5 million.

Twenty-five percent of NAR members cited housing affordability as the biggest hurdle for potential homebuyers – topping the long-standing concerns about inventory and property availability.

NAR’s report showed that the median gross income for REALTORS® rose to $58,100 in 2024, up from $55,800 in 2023.

Fifty-five percent of members are affiliated with an independent company. Eighty-seven percent are independent contractors at their firms.

The 2025 Member Profile is based on survey responses from 4,947 NAR members across the U.S., collected in March 2025.

Download the report at www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/research-reports/highlights-from-the-nar-member-profile.

About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.

# # #

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom. Statistical data in this release, as well as other tables and surveys, are posted in the “Research and Statistics” tab.