InsMark and Cornerstone Financing Announce Industry-First Integration of CHEIFS Into Wealthy and Wise® Advanced Financial Planning Platform

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a category-defining advancement for the financial services industry, InsMark LLC and Cornerstone Financing LLC today announced the integration of CHEIFS℠ (Cornerstone Home Equity Insurance/Investment Funding Solutions) into the Wealthy and Wise® Advanced platform, InsMark’s flagship financial planning software. This makes CHEIFS the first and only non-debt home equity funding solution available inside a comparative financial planning tool — enabling wealth and insurance advisors to run fully integrated, side-by-side modeling scenarios that include real-world funding alternatives.

With over $35 trillion in dormant U.S. home equity and more than $400 billion of new life, annuity, and LTC premiums funded annually, the need for smarter, liquidity-efficient planning has never been greater. The integration of CHEIFS into Wealthy and Wise Advanced arms advisors with a first-of-its-kind, patent-pending strategy to optimize the client balance sheet — converting home equity into income, protection, or estate planning outcomes — without the burden of debt or monthly interest payments.

“This integration enables advisors to run the status quo scenario (no new changes) against the CHEIFS option where funds can be accessed from the client’s home equity and redeployed into investment or insurance products (analyzing things like net worth, liquidity, and estate transfers to heirs over time) — all the while supporting compliance requirements pertaining to the client’s best interest and due care standards,” said Don Prehn, President of InsMark.

CHEIFS will appear in Wealthy and Wise Advanced as a funding alternative within the software’s side-by-side scenarios. Advisors can instantly model a “status quo” scenario against a “CHEIFS-funded” plan, allowing them to quantify improvements to net worth, liquidity, and estate transfers over time — all customized to each client’s age, goals, and risk profile.

“For advisors, this changes everything,” said Dan Anderson, Co-Founder of Cornerstone Financing. “We’ve spent years demonstrating how to better optimize this often-overlooked asset — and now, with Wealthy and Wise Advanced, the industry finally has a compliant, scalable way to show clients exactly how and why to use it. This integration doesn’t just support better planning — it supports growth, compliance, and innovation for firms that want to lead.”

This strategic relationship reinforces both companies’ commitment to client-centered innovation and sets the stage for broader adoption of non-debt equity strategies across the insurance and wealth planning industries.

About InsMark LLC

InsMark is a financial software company (fintech company) founded in 1983 with the goal of providing financial advisors and life producers with software tools to help them educate their clients on options using comparative mathematical analysis (“A” vs. “B”). InsMark’s systems have been sponsored by more than 100 insurance companies and licensed by over 30,000 financial professionals. https://insmark.com/

About Cornerstone Financing

Cornerstone Financing LLC empowers homeowners to convert home equity into financial success. Founded by Craig Corn and Daniel Anderson, Cornerstone merges structured finance and insurance wholesale distribution through its innovative, patent-pending product, CHEIFS, to utilize dormant home equity in support of superior estate, insurance, and investment planning. For more information, visit https://cornerstonefinancing.com or www.cheifs.com.

