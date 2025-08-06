Johnson Fistel Begins Investigation on Behalf of Match Group, Inc. Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a leading stockholder rights law firm, has initiated an investigation into the board members and executive officers of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of the federal securities laws.

Current stockholders who held their Match Group stock before May 2, 2023, are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss their legal rights in this matter. In certain cases, you may be able to pursue changes to the company’s corporate governance practices, seek the recovery of funds for the company, and request a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to you. You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/match-group-inc-4

What is Johnson Fistel Investigating?

A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Match Group materially understated the challenges affecting Tinder and, as a result, understated the risk that Tinder's monthly active user count would not recover by the time that Match Group reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about Match Group's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com