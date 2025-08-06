Result of AGM

6 AUGUST 2025

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 6 August 2025, all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr Thomas Chambers, Mr David Gravells, Mr Simon Devonshire and Ms Ranjan Ramparia.

Ms Cecilia McAnulty did not stand for re-election at the AGM and retired as a director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.

Whilst Mr Gravells has been re-elected as a director, he has stood down as Chair of the Board. Mr Chambers has succeeded Mr Gravells as Chair of the Board.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n2vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

NumberResolutionForDiscretionaryAgainstVote Withheld
1To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon.11,381,274302,139080,311
2To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.3p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 202511,251,254440,50911,80060,161
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025 other than the part of such report containing the Director’ remuneration policy10,139,115747,161661,241216,207
4To re-elect Mr D P A Gravells as a Director10,036,101336,554914,516476,553
5To re-elect Mr T Chambers as a Director10,571,509336,554423,072432,589
6To re-elect Mr S P Devonshire as a Director10,117,929336,554566,971742,270
7To re-elect Miss R K Ramparia as a Director10,396,293336,554599,508431,369
8To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as independent auditor11,047,115321,571193,654201,384
9To authorise the Aduit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor11,098,914412,967122,818129,025
10To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer10,617,264398,541533,227214,692
11To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 200610,508,280440,115525,810289,519
12To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer10,090,639424,620857,863390,602
13To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities10,064,016458,939883,027357,742
14To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 200611,025,830358,35271,360308,182
15To adopt new articles of association10,744,449378,780331,844308,651
16To cancel the share premium account and credit the amount so cancelled to a special reserve of the Company10,883,847377,03299,707403,138

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

