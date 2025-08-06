Result of AGM

6 AUGUST 2025

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 6 August 2025, all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr Thomas Chambers, Mr David Gravells, Mr Simon Devonshire and Ms Ranjan Ramparia.

Ms Cecilia McAnulty did not stand for re-election at the AGM and retired as a director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.

Whilst Mr Gravells has been re-elected as a director, he has stood down as Chair of the Board. Mr Chambers has succeeded Mr Gravells as Chair of the Board.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n2vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote Withheld 1 To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon. 11,381,274 302,139 0 80,311 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.3p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025 11,251,254 440,509 11,800 60,161 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025 other than the part of such report containing the Director’ remuneration policy 10,139,115 747,161 661,241 216,207 4 To re-elect Mr D P A Gravells as a Director 10,036,101 336,554 914,516 476,553 5 To re-elect Mr T Chambers as a Director 10,571,509 336,554 423,072 432,589 6 To re-elect Mr S P Devonshire as a Director 10,117,929 336,554 566,971 742,270 7 To re-elect Miss R K Ramparia as a Director 10,396,293 336,554 599,508 431,369 8 To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as independent auditor 11,047,115 321,571 193,654 201,384 9 To authorise the Aduit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 11,098,914 412,967 122,818 129,025 10 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer 10,617,264 398,541 533,227 214,692 11 To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 10,508,280 440,115 525,810 289,519 12 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer 10,090,639 424,620 857,863 390,602 13 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities 10,064,016 458,939 883,027 357,742 14 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 11,025,830 358,352 71,360 308,182 15 To adopt new articles of association 10,744,449 378,780 331,844 308,651 16 To cancel the share premium account and credit the amount so cancelled to a special reserve of the Company 10,883,847 377,032 99,707 403,138

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.