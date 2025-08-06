Lawrence Pier Joins Dresner Partners as Managing Director

CHICAGO , Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that Lawrence Pier has joined the firm as Managing Director. Mr. Pier covers the technology sector and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Mr. Pier brings over 20 years of finance and technology experience to Dresner Partners and works extensively with technology companies. As an investment banker, he has executed transactions with over $5 billion of total valuation advising on M&A and capital raises for high-growth technology and tech-enabled services companies.

Before joining Dresner Partners, Mr. Pier was an investment banker at Stifel, The Presidio Group, and ComCap in San Francisco. Prior to his finance career, he worked as an entrepreneur and as a consultant with high-growth software companies.

Commenting on the hiring of Mr. Pier, Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners said, “We are very pleased to welcome Lawrence to the firm. His focus on technology, particularly transportation and healthcare software, will further enhance the efforts of our professionals working in these sectors.”

Lawrence Pier added, “I am very excited to join Dresner Partners’ award-winning investment banking team. The firm is an established leader in the middle-market with a reputation for outstanding client service as well as cross-border transactions. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients.”

Mr. Pier holds an M.B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, San Diego, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, New Jersey, and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations, and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on X at www.x.com/DresnerPartners.

