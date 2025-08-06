Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

 Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2025 was $73.48 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 6.9% and 14.0%, respectively. These compare with the 12.0% and 21.4% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at July 31, 2025, the leverage represented 13.0% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and up from 12.8% at July 31, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at July 31, 2025 was $40.60, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 1.7% and 3.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology24.7%
Industrials21.0%
Financials14.2%
Materials12.7%
Energy12.3%
Consumer Discretionary9.4%
Real Estate4.3%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.7%
Communication Services0.7%
  

The top ten investments which comprised 38.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2025 were as follows:

Celestica Inc.5.6%
NVIDIA Corporation5.4%
WSP Global Inc.3.9%
Franco-Nevada Corporation3.7%
Dollarama Inc.3.4%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.4%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.4%
Mastercard Incorporated3.3%
Shopify Inc.3.1%
Apple Inc.2.9%
  

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


