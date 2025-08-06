Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2025 was $73.48 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 6.9% and 14.0%, respectively. These compare with the 12.0% and 21.4% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at July 31, 2025, the leverage represented 13.0% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and up from 12.8% at July 31, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at July 31, 2025 was $40.60, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 1.7% and 3.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology 24.7% Industrials 21.0% Financials 14.2% Materials 12.7% Energy 12.3% Consumer Discretionary 9.4% Real Estate 4.3% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.7% Communication Services 0.7%

The top ten investments which comprised 38.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2025 were as follows:

Celestica Inc. 5.6% NVIDIA Corporation 5.4% WSP Global Inc. 3.9% Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.7% Dollarama Inc. 3.4% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.4% The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.4% Mastercard Incorporated 3.3% Shopify Inc. 3.1% Apple Inc. 2.9%