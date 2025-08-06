Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2025 was $73.48 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 6.9% and 14.0%, respectively. These compare with the 12.0% and 21.4% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at July 31, 2025, the leverage represented 13.0% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and up from 12.8% at July 31, 2024.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at July 31, 2025 was $40.60, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 1.7% and 3.0%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2025 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|24.7%
|Industrials
|21.0%
|Financials
|14.2%
|Materials
|12.7%
|Energy
|12.3%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.4%
|Real Estate
|4.3%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.7%
|Communication Services
|0.7%
The top ten investments which comprised 38.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2025 were as follows:
|Celestica Inc.
|5.6%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|5.4%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.9%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.7%
|Dollarama Inc.
|3.4%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.4%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|3.4%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.3%
|Shopify Inc.
|3.1%
|Apple Inc.
|2.9%
