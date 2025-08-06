Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 38 0215

Series RIKB 38 0215 ISIN IS0000037265 Maturity Date 02/15/2038 Auction Date 08/08/2025 Settlement Date 08/13/2025 10% addition 08/12/2025

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN number and with the Maturity Date according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Tryggvi Freyr Harðarson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9630.