NADP Foundation Issues Request for Proposals

DALLAS, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To solicit projects advancing access to oral health care, the National Association of Dental Plans (NADP) Foundation issued its 2025 request for proposal (RFP) on Aug. 1.

The RFP seeks projects that:

Demonstrate improvements in access to oral healthcare,

Demonstrate innovations in oral healthcare delivery,

Support the advancement of the administration of dental benefits,

Enhance the dental insurance and dental benefits knowledge of oral health professionals and dental students.

The NADP Foundation expects to fund two to three projects in 2025 with a maximum award of $50,000 for each project. The proposals are due Oct. 1, and the Foundation expects to announce awards on Dec. 13.

This is the second consecutive year that the Foundation will make awards to deserving grantees. The 2024 grantees—Children's Oral Health Network of Main, Rady Children’s Hospital, and Charm Economics—are currently performing their grant-funded projects.

Proposals will be evaluated by a selection committee comprised of academicians and leaders from the dental benefits industry.

Proposals will be evaluated based on four criteria: 1.) Potential Impact and Significance; Capacity, Feasibility, and Methodology; 2.) Cost-Effectiveness; and 4.) Alignment with NADP Foundation’s mission and objectives.

NADP members and friends of the NADP Foundation are encouraged to share the RFP with individuals who may be interested in submitting a proposal. Questions about the proposal should be directed to foundation@nadp.org.

The Foundation, led by a seven-person board of directors, chaired by Brad Peak of Sun Life, supports research, education, and activities that improve access to oral healthcare and the administration of dental benefits.

About NADP Foundation

The NADP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) first organized in 1997. The NADP Foundation promotes the oral health of Americans through increased access to dental services.

About NADP

NADP is the largest non-profit trade association focused exclusively on the dental benefits industry. NADP members provide dental HMO, dental PPO, dental indemnity, and dental savings plan products to more than 200 million Americans with dental benefits. NADP members include the entire spectrum of dental carriers: companies that provide both medical and dental coverage, companies that provide only dental coverage, major national carriers, regional, and single state companies, as well as companies organized as non-profit plans.

CONTACT:

Michael Adelberg

NADP Foundation President

NADP Executive Director

(972) 457-1554

madelberg@nadp.org