New York, USA, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market is Expected to Cross ~USD 18 Billion by 2032 | DelveInsight

The demand for renal transplant therapeutics is increasing due to several important factors. Chief among these is the global rise in kidney transplant procedures, driven by the growing incidence of chronic kidney disease, renal failure, and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), all of which can cause irreversible kidney damage and necessitate transplantation. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in research and development, along with the launch of innovative therapies designed to prevent transplant rejection, are also playing a vital role in propelling market growth.

DelveInsight’s Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading renal transplant therapeutics companies’ market shares, challenges, renal transplant therapeutics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market renal transplant therapeutics companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global renal transplant therapeutics market during the forecast period.

In the drug class segment of the renal transplant therapeutics market, the calcineurin inhibitors category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Notable renal transplant therapeutics companies such as Novartis AG, Sanofi, Astellas Pharma Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GSK plc, Biogen, Zydus Group, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie Inc., CSL, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and several others are currently operating in the renal transplant therapeutics market.

and several others are currently operating in the renal transplant therapeutics market. In March 2025, Zydus announced the launch of ANVIMO (Letermovir), marking a significant advancement in the prevention of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection among kidney transplant recipients. ANVIMO offers a safer, well-tolerated, and effective alternative to existing therapies, with superior safety, fewer side effects, and the potential to enhance post-transplant outcomes, making it a valuable addition to renal transplant care.

announced the launch of ANVIMO (Letermovir), marking a significant advancement in the prevention of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection among kidney transplant recipients. ANVIMO offers a safer, well-tolerated, and effective alternative to existing therapies, with superior safety, fewer side effects, and the potential to enhance post-transplant outcomes, making it a valuable addition to renal transplant care. In March 2025, Hansa Biopharma AB announced the completion of enrollment for its 20-HMedIdeS-19 Post Authorization Efficacy and Safety (PAES) study, an open-label, Phase 3 confirmatory trial in Europe. The study is evaluating one-year patient and graft survival in highly sensitized patients who have undergone HLA-incompatible kidney transplantation following desensitization treatment with imlifidase, aiming to further validate the therapy's clinical effectiveness and safety.

announced the completion of enrollment for its 20-HMedIdeS-19 Post Authorization Efficacy and Safety (PAES) study, an open-label, Phase 3 confirmatory trial in Europe. The study is evaluating one-year patient and graft survival in highly sensitized patients who have undergone HLA-incompatible kidney transplantation following desensitization treatment with imlifidase, aiming to further validate the therapy's clinical effectiveness and safety. In February 2025, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that its investigational anti-CD40L antibody, tegoprubart, was utilized as a key component of the immunosuppressive regimen in a groundbreaking xenotransplantation procedure. On January 25, 2025, a patient received a genetically modified pig kidney at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), with the transplant performed in collaboration with eGenesis, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of cross-species organ transplantation.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the renal transplant therapeutics market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Report

Renal Transplant Therapeutics Overview

Renal transplant therapeutics encompass a range of pharmacological strategies aimed at ensuring graft survival, minimizing rejection, and managing post-transplant complications. The cornerstone of therapy includes immunosuppressive agents such as calcineurin inhibitors, antiproliferative agents, and corticosteroids. These drugs work synergistically to suppress the immune system and prevent acute and chronic rejection of the transplanted kidney. Innovations in immunosuppressive regimens have significantly improved short-term graft survival rates, although long-term outcomes are still challenged by drug toxicity, infections, and the development of donor-specific antibodies.

Emerging therapeutics are now targeting more precise immune pathways, such as co-stimulatory blockers and monoclonal antibodies, to offer more targeted immunosuppression with fewer side effects. Additionally, the field is exploring biomarkers for early detection of rejection and personalized dosing strategies using pharmacogenomics. Efforts are also underway to develop tolerance-inducing therapies that could potentially eliminate the need for lifelong immunosuppression. These advancements, along with supportive therapies to manage comorbidities like hypertension and infections, are shaping a more patient-centric and effective approach to renal transplant care.





Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Insights

North America is anticipated to dominate the renal transplant therapeutics market, driven by multiple key factors. These include the increasing incidence of kidney disorders such as chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), a growing number of kidney transplant procedures, and a robust healthcare infrastructure.

Additionally, major regional players are making significant strides in developing transplant-related therapies. For instance, in October 2024, Biogen announced that its investigational anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, felzartamab, received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of late antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) in kidney transplant patients, excluding cases with concurrent T-cell–mediated rejection.

As a result, the synergistic effect of rising transplant volumes, high disease burden, and sustained therapeutic innovation is expected to drive substantial market growth in North America from 2025 to 2032.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the renal transplant therapeutics market, get a snapshot of the Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Outlook

Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Dynamics

The renal transplant therapeutics market is shaped by a combination of clinical advancements, increasing disease burden, and evolving healthcare infrastructure. The rising global prevalence of CKD and ESRD continues to drive demand for kidney transplantation as a preferred treatment modality. This, in turn, has amplified the need for effective immunosuppressive and anti-rejection therapies. Key therapeutic classes include calcineurin inhibitors, corticosteroids, antiproliferative agents, and newer biologics like monoclonal antibodies, which have significantly improved graft survival rates and reduced rejection episodes.

One of the major dynamics influencing the market is the ongoing innovation in immunosuppressive regimens. The development of more selective and targeted therapies is aimed at minimizing long-term complications such as infections, malignancies, and nephrotoxicity, which are commonly associated with conventional immunosuppressants. Moreover, research into personalized medicine approaches, including genetic profiling to predict rejection risk, has opened new avenues for tailored treatment plans that enhance patient outcomes and long-term graft survival.

The market is also impacted by the availability and accessibility of transplantation infrastructure, including organ donation systems, surgical facilities, and post-transplant care. High-income regions like North America and Western Europe dominate the market due to advanced healthcare systems, robust transplant programs, and favorable reimbursement policies. In contrast, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are showing growing potential, driven by increasing awareness, improving healthcare access, and government initiatives to strengthen organ donation and transplantation frameworks.

Regulatory and policy frameworks play a critical role in shaping the renal transplant therapeutics landscape. Stringent regulations regarding drug approval, pricing, and post-marketing surveillance can both facilitate and hinder market growth. In addition, the presence of biosimilars and generic immunosuppressants has intensified competition, especially in cost-sensitive regions, providing more affordable options but also challenging the market share of originator brands.

Lastly, challenges such as organ shortage, high treatment costs, and long-term medication adherence continue to hinder optimal market expansion. Despite these hurdles, the growing pipeline of novel immunomodulatory drugs, the rise of living donor programs, and advancements in transplant diagnostics and monitoring tools suggest a positive outlook for the renal transplant therapeutics market over the coming decade.

Get a sneak peek at the renal transplant therapeutics market dynamics @ Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Trends

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market CAGR ~6% Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Size by 2032 ~USD 18 Billion Key Renal Transplant Therapeutics Companies Novartis AG, Sanofi, Astellas Pharma Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GSK plc, Biogen, Zydus Group, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie Inc., CSL, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and others

Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Assessment

Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Segmentation Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Drug Class: Calcineurin Inhibitors, Interleukin Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, IMPDH Inhibitors, and Others Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Route of Administration: Oral and Parenteral Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Modality: Small Molecule and Biologics Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the renal transplant therapeutics market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Renal Transplant Therapeutics Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Report Introduction 2 Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Layout 8 Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the renal transplant therapeutics market by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Renal Transplant Therapeutics Market Analysis

Related Reports

Interleukin Inhibitors Market

Interleukin Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key interleukin inhibitors companies, including AbbVie, Sanofi, Regeneron, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, among others.

mTOR Inhibitors Market

mTOR Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key mTOR inhibitors companies, including Novartis, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Merck, AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Hoffmann-La Roche, among others.

Chronic Kidney Disease Market

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key CKD companies, including ProKidney, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, KBP Biosciences, Kibow Pharma, Cincor Pharma, AstraZeneca, Allena Pharmaceuticals, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, among others.

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key CKD companies, including AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim, AdAlta, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, SCOHIA PHARMA, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Roche, MC2 Therapeutics, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Regulus Therapeutics, UnicoCell Biomed, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, among others.

End-Stage Renal Disease Market

End-Stage Renal Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ESRD companies, including Medtronic PLC, B. Braun SE, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd, Cantel Medical (STERIS), Nikkiso Co. Ltd, Nipro Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.