Stingray Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) (the “Corporation”) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually earlier today.

Each of the following ten (10) nominees proposed by the Corporation was duly elected as director of the Corporation by the votes cast at the meeting. The results of the vote are as follows:

For Against Number % Number % Claudine Blondin 165,546,849 99.77% 385,000 0.23% Karinne Bouchard 165,870,877 99.96% 60,972 0.04% Eric Boyko 165,728,983 99.88% 202,866 0.12% The Honourable Jean Charest 165,914,280 99.99% 17,569 0.01% Mélanie Dunn 165,546,850 99.76% 384,999 0.24% Ian Lurie 165,915,685 99.99% 16,164 0.01% Mark Pathy 165,914,784 99.99% 17,065 0.01% Gary S. Rich 165,491,748 99.73% 440,101 0.27% Robert G. Steele 165,915,718 99.99% 16,131 0.01% Pascal Tremblay 165,546,849 99.77% 385,000 0.23%



About Stingray

Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, 97 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

