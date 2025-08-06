Roger Williams University School of Law Named to 'Best Law Schools for 2025' by The Princeton Review

BRISTOL, R.I., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Williams University School of Law (RWU Law) is again being recognized among the nation’s leading law schools, earning a place on The Princeton Review’s Best Law Schools for 2025. The honor reflects RWU Law’s commitment to academic excellence, faculty accessibility, and a student experience rooted in real-world preparation and purpose-driven legal education.

RWU Law was selected among 168 ABA-accredited law schools based on survey data from 19,600 students enrolled in the schools over the past three years and administrators across 197 institutions. The list is presented as an unranked collection of schools that offer an exceptional legal education.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve been recognized for the quality of our programs and the strength of our excellent law faculty, but what makes this honor truly meaningful is that it comes directly from our students,” said RWU School of Law Dean Gregory W. Bowman. “In our students’ comments about RWU Law, I see reflections of the work we do with them every day to train the next generation of legal changemakers. We are proud to provide our students with high-quality and affordable training and real-world practice skills, and we can’t wait to see what they do next.”

In its profile of Roger Williams University School of Law, the influential college guide noted the school’s “stellar faculty and strong academics,” along with its welcoming, close-knit community. One student shared that “everybody knows your name – whether it’s a librarian, your professor, or the dean.” Students praised the school’s “innovative and creative” curriculum, focus on “conscious lawyering,” and individualized support from professors who “truly understand your idea of law.” The program’s guaranteed hands-on experiences through clinics and externships, as well as its “very public interest oriented” mission, were also cited as key strengths.

RWU Law offers a wide range of academic and experiential learning opportunities, including dual-degree options such as the JD/Master of Marine Affairs in partnership with the University of Rhode Island, and externships with organizations such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Its Feinstein Center for Pro Bono & Experiential Education and Marine Affairs Institute provide robust pathways for students to explore careers in public interest, environmental, and ocean and coastal law.

The law school was also featured on The Princeton Review’s 2022 list, where it earned national recognition for its faculty, ranking sixth in the country for professor accessibility and 12th for quality of teaching.

As the only law school in Rhode Island, Roger Williams University School of Law remains dedicated to serving both the state and region by graduating practice-ready lawyers who are committed to equity, service, and leadership.

