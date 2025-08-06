Polymeric Foams Market to Hit $197.8 Billion by 2030

Boston, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Polymeric Foams: Global Markets” is expected to reach $197.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2025 through 2030.

The report provides a detailed review of the global market for polymeric foams, focusing on recent trends, technological advances, and opportunities for manufacturers. It segments the market by resin types, including polystyrene, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, and polyolefin, and by applications in industries such as construction, packaging, furniture, transportation, consumer goods, and electronics. Covering the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, the report analyzes the market dynamics, competitive landscape, and the profiles and ESG initiatives of key global manufacturers, offering insights into both current conditions and future growth potential.

This report is particularly relevant today as polymeric foams play an increasingly crucial role in addressing urgent global challenges. Their superior insulation properties support energy efficiency in buildings and vehicles, directly contributing to climate change mitigation. In transportation, the demand for lightweight materials to reduce fuel consumption and emissions makes these foams vital for sustainability. The rise of e-commerce also drives the need for efficient, protective packaging, where polymeric foams excel with customizable cushioning. As industries strive to lower their carbon footprints without sacrificing quality, polymeric foams offer an ideal solution through their performance, resource efficiency, and adaptability across diverse applications.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Rising demand from the construction and automotive industries: Polymeric foams are increasingly used in construction for insulation and soundproofing, and in the automotive industry for lightweight components that enhance fuel efficiency and comfort. The push for energy-efficient buildings and electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating this demand.

Increasing utilization of polymeric foams in packaging and furniture industries: Their cushioning, durability, and lightweight nature make polymeric foams ideal for protective packaging and comfortable furniture. Growth in e-commerce and urban living continues to drive the widespread use of these technologies in these sectors.

Growing preference for bio-based and sustainable polymeric foams: Environmental awareness and regulations are encouraging the shift toward eco-friendly foams made from renewable or recycled materials. These sustainable options are gaining popularity among consumers and manufacturers alike.

Rising demand in sports and leisure applications: Foams are essential in sports gear, footwear, and leisure products due to their impact resistance and comfort. The global rise in fitness and outdoor activities is fueling demand for foam-based equipment and accessories.

Request a sample copy of the global market polymeric report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $148.7 billion Market size forecast $197.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.0% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Type, Application, Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (South America, Middle East and Africa) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, U.K., Netherlands, Norway, China, Japan, India, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam Market drivers Rising demand from construction and automotive industries.

Increasing utilization of polymeric foams in packaging and furniture industries.

Growing preference for bio-based and sustainable polymeric foams.

Rising demand in sports and leisure applications.

Interesting facts:

Eco-Friendly and Sustainable: Bio-based polymeric foams are made from renewable resources like plant oils, starches, or agricultural waste. They offer performance similar to that of petroleum-based foams while being biodegradable or compostable, helping reduce plastic pollution and support circular economy goals.

Versatile and Innovative: These foams are ideal for use in packaging, construction, and consumer goods due to their lightweight, insulating, and cushioning properties. Ongoing innovations are enhancing their durability and cost-effectiveness, making them a promising material for a greener future.

Emerging startups:

Woamy Oy: Woamy, established in 2022, is creating recyclable cellulose-based foam for packaging, notable for its unique, efficient, and environmentally friendly manufacturing process. The foam is biodegradable, lightweight, and strong, and its production requires no chemical additives, extreme pressures, or temperatures while also being mold-free and fast-drying.

SymbioMatter: SymbioMatter is an innovative startup developing SymbioFoam, a plant-based, biodegradable foam designed to replace traditional plastic materials. Focused on sustainability, the company repurposes food industry waste streams to create compostable foams for packaging and other applications, aligning material lifespans with usage to minimize waste.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The polymeric foam market is projected to reach $197.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.0%.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

Rising demand from the construction and automotive industries and increasing utilization of polymeric foams in the packaging and furniture industries.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The polymeric foam market is segmented based on resin type, application, and region. Resin type, Include polyurethane, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, and polyolefin. Applications include Building and construction, packaging, furniture and furnishing, transportation, consumer goods, and electronics and electrical. Regional estimates and forecasts are made for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Which end-user segment will be dominant through 2030?

The building and construction segment will continue to dominate through the end of the forecast period.

Which region has the highest market share?

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share due to the presence of so many key companies in this region and the high demand for transportation and construction applications. China and India are among the largest exporters and manufacturers of furnishing, packaging, and infrastructure materials.

Market leaders Include:

ARMACELL

BASF

CARPENTER CO.

COVESTRO AG

DUPONT

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

GREINER AG

HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC

JSP

KANEKA CORP.

ROGERS FOAM CORP.

SABIC

SEALED AIR

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

ZOTEFOAMS PLC

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.