Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Telephone and Data Systems, Fluence Energy, The Bancorp, and Zynex on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state securities laws by certain officers and directors of the following companies: Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC), The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI). Shareholders who have held shares continuously since before certain cutoff dates may have standing to pursue corporate governance reform initiatives designed to protect the companies and investors from future harm resulting from alleged governance failures.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder continuously holding since before May 6, 2022, you may have standing to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/telephone-and-data-systems-inc

Previously, a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) defendants had no reason to believe UScellular's "free upgrade" promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing the UScellular's postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters in the class period; (ii) UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors; (iii) UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability; (iv) due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases; and (v) as a result of the Companies' decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular's profitability substantially declined.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder continuously holding since before November 29, 2023, you may have standing to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. Click the following link to join: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/fluence-energy-inc

Previously, class action lawsuit was filed on March 12, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of investors who purchased shares between October 28, 2021, and February 10, 2025. The Complaint alleges Fluence misled investors regarding product defects, installation issues, warranty obligations, and inflated financial results. The stock dropped following revelations of a 49% revenue decline and slashed guidance.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder continuously holding since before January 25, 2024, you may have standing to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. Click the following link to join: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/the-bancorp-inc

A class action lawsuit was filed on March 20, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of investors who purchased shares between January 25, 2024, and March 4, 2025. The Complaint alleges The Bancorp failed to disclose material weaknesses in internal controls and accounting issues related to its fintech loan portfolio. The stock declined after the company announced its financials from 2022–2024 could not be relied upon.

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI)

If you are a current, long-term shareholder continuously holding since before March 13, 2023, you may have standing to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. Click the following link to join: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/zynex-inc

A class action lawsuit was filed on March 22, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of investors who purchased shares between March 13, 2023, and March 11, 2025. The Complaint alleges Zynex artificially inflated revenues by shipping excessive medical products and filed improper reimbursement claims. The lawsuit claims misleading statements about the company’s operational integrity and financial performance.

