Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation and MOHELA Launch the EmpowerED Internship Program

ST.LOUIS, Mo., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOHELA, a non-profit governmental corporation dedicated to helping the student loan borrowers it serves, and Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation (MSLF) established by MOHELA in 2010, are proud to announce the launch of the EmpowerED Internship Program. This experience provides Missouri college students with the opportunity to gain practical, hands-on experience in their chosen field of study.

The EmpowerED Internship Program aims to further amplify MSLF’s efforts to support Missouri students on their journey to, through, and beyond college. These paid part-time internships encourage students to elevate their knowledge gained through coursework and academic ventures into the professional world.

The internships are interdisciplinary in nature, facilitating experiential learning in multiple facets of the higher education financing industry. This summer, four positions were offered, each from a different sector of learning. Whether studying communications or computer science, there was an opportunity to broaden students’ abilities.

“We’re proud to welcome our interns to our team. Their curiosity, creativity, and willingness to learn brings energy to our work. Investing in students not only supports the future workforce – it strengthens the culture and innovation within our organization,” said Scott Giles, MOHELA’s President and CEO.

During their time with MSLF and MOHELA, interns receive mentorship, independent and collaborative projects, and opportunities to network with employees, executives, and fellow interns alike. A jewel of the program is its professional development week. During this time, interns both learn from leading industry professionals and lead presentations about their experiences. It is MOHELA and MSLF’s wish that upon departure from the program, students will have achieved professional growth, an enhanced resume, and an easier transition from college to the workforce.

“Our internship program is a meaningful opportunity to provide college students with hands-on, on-the-job experience in their field of study. At the same time, their fresh ideas and energy bring tremendous value to the organization. It’s a win-win – we’re helping develop future leaders while also learning from them,” said Melissa Findley, Executive Director of the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation.

MSLF and MOHELA anticipate hosting up to nine traditional internships per year, coinciding with the summer, fall, and spring academic semesters. During the summer semester, MOHELA’s Human Resources, Private and Specialty Servicing, and MSLF departments oversaw interns in both the Columbia and Chesterfield offices. However, future locations and departments may vary based on internal needs.

In addition to traditional monetary compensation, internships can potentially be filed for postsecondary academic credit depending on the intern’s campus’ requirements. Each internship MSLF and MOHELA offers is uniquely structured to meet the needs of both the sponsoring department and the intern, so accessibility to academic credit varies on a case-by-case basis.

About Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation

MSLF, established by MOHELA in 2010, is dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions and career development opportunities for Missouri students, particularly those with financial need, to prepare for and successfully complete their higher education journeys.

About MOHELA

MOHELA is a non-profit, governmental corporation with 40 years of experience and a track record of providing exceptional customer service to the borrowers it serves. MOHELA plays an essential role in the student loan ecosystem, providing support and assistance for around 9 million borrowers.