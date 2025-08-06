Veeco Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $166.1 million, compared with $175.9 million in the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $11.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with $14.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in the same period last year
  • Non-GAAP net income of $21.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared with $25.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the same period last year

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data      
       
GAAP Results Q2 '25 Q2 '24
Revenue $166.1 $175.9
Net income $11.7 $14.9
Diluted earnings per share $0.20 $0.25


       
Non-GAAP Results Q2 '25 Q2 '24
Operating income $23.1 $28.3
Net income $21.5 $25.4
Diluted earnings per share $0.36 $0.42


“Veeco delivered strong financial results this quarter, fueled by rapid expansion of High-Performance Computing and AI technologies,” said Bill Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “This performance was driven by shipments of our wet processing and lithography systems for Advanced Packaging and Ion Beam Deposition systems for EUV mask blanks.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s third quarter 2025:

  • Revenue is expected in the range of $150 million to $170 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.04 to $0.22
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.20 to $0.35

Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, August 6, 2025 starting at 5:00pm ET. To join the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8029. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; the effects of regional or global health epidemics; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release or, in the case of any document referenced herein or incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Contacts:   
    
Investors:Anthony Pappone(516) 500-8798apappone@veeco.com
Media:Brenden Wright(410) 984-2610bwright@veeco.com


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)		 
              
  Three months ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30,  
     2025     2024    2025     2024  
Net sales $166,104  $175,879 $333,396  $350,363  
Cost of sales  97,377   100,489  196,202   199,554  
Gross profit  68,727   75,390  137,194   150,809  
Operating expenses, net:             
Research and development  31,560   31,696  60,074   61,338  
Selling, general, and administrative  23,927   24,595  48,955   49,295  
Amortization of intangible assets  821   1,825  1,642   3,716  
Other operating expense (income), net  49   552  5   (2,307) 
Total operating expenses, net  56,357   58,668  110,676   112,042  
Operating income  12,370   16,722  26,518   38,767  
Interest income (expense), net  905   349  1,741   1,054  
Other income (expense), net  (653)    (653)    
Income before income taxes  12,622   17,071  27,606   39,821  
Income tax expense  889   2,127  3,926   3,023  
Net income $11,733  $14,944 $23,680  $36,798  
              
Income per common share:             
Basic $0.20  $0.27 $0.41  $0.66  
Diluted $0.20  $0.25 $0.40  $0.61  
              
Weighted average number of shares:             
Basic  59,076   56,277  58,434   56,160  
Diluted  60,237   62,535  60,072   61,733  


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
       
  June 30,  December 31,
     2025    2024
  (unaudited)   
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $188,902 $145,595
Restricted cash  87  224
Short-term investments  165,890  198,719
Accounts receivable, net  106,524  96,834
Contract assets  36,475  37,109
Inventories  258,984  246,735
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  35,030  39,316
Total current assets  791,892  764,532
Property, plant and equipment, net  111,098  113,789
Operating lease right-of-use assets  25,877  26,503
Intangible assets, net  7,189  8,832
Goodwill  214,964  214,964
Deferred income taxes  119,936  120,191
Other assets  3,749  2,766
Total assets $1,274,705 $1,251,577
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $49,529 $43,519
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  47,412  55,195
Contract liabilities  57,675  64,986
Income taxes payable  622  2,086
Current portion of long-term debt    26,496
Total current liabilities  155,238  192,282
Deferred income taxes  646  689
Long-term debt  225,441  249,702
Long-term operating lease liabilities  33,413  34,318
Other liabilities  3,771  3,816
Total liabilities  418,509  480,807
       
Total stockholders’ equity  856,196  770,770
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,274,705 $1,251,577


Note on Reconciliation Tables

The below tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q2 2025)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)		 
              
     Non-GAAP Adjustments    
     Share-Based        
Three months ended June 30, 2025    GAAP    Compensation    Amortization    Other    Non-GAAP 
Net sales $166,104       $166,104 
Gross profit  68,727 1,991       70,718 
Gross margin  41.4%       42.6%
Operating expenses  56,357 (7,660) (821) (255)  47,621 
Operating income  12,370 9,651  821  255 ^ 23,097 
Net income  11,733 9,651  821  (670)^ 21,535 

_____________________________
^   - See table below for additional details.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q2 2025)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
   
Three months ended June 30, 2025     
Other$255 
Subtotal 255 
Non-cash interest expense 292 
Other (income) expense, net 653 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (1,870)
Total Other$(670)

_____________________________
*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

Net Income per Common Share (Q2 2025)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
       
  Three months ended June 30, 2025
  GAAP Non-GAAP
Numerator:      
Net income $11,733 $21,535
Interest expense associated with 2027 Convertible Senior Notes  125  113
Net income available to common shareholders $11,858 $21,648
       
Denominator:      
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  59,076  59,076
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards  257  257
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)  904  685
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  60,237  60,018
       
Net income per common share:      
Basic $0.20 $0.36
Diluted $0.20 $0.36

_____________________________
(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q2 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)		 
              
     Non-GAAP Adjustments    
     Share-based       
Three months ended June 30, 2024     GAAP    Compensation    Amortization    Other    Non-GAAP 
Net sales $175,879       $175,879 
Gross profit  75,390 1,445       76,835 
Gross margin  42.9%         43.7%
Operating expenses  58,668 (7,788) (1,825) (494)  48,561 
Operating income  16,722 9,233  1,825  494 ^ 28,274 
Net income  14,944 9,233  1,825  (570)^ 25,432 
              

_____________________________
^   - See table below for additional details.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q2 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
   
Three months ended June 30, 2024  
Changes in contingent consideration$494 
Subtotal 494 
Non-cash interest expense 316 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (1,380)
Total Other$(570)

_____________________________
*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

Net Income per Common Share (Q2 2024)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
       
  Three months ended June 30, 2024
  GAAP Non-GAAP
Numerator:      
Net income $14,944 $25,432
Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes  512  466
Net income available to common shareholders $15,456 $25,898
       
Denominator:      
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  56,277  56,277
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards  1,316  1,316
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes  1,104  1,104
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)  1,788  1,354
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes  2,050  2,050
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  62,535  62,101
       
Net income per common share:      
Basic $0.27 $0.45
Diluted $0.25 $0.42

_____________________________
(1)   - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q2 2025 and 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
     Three months ended     Three months ended
  June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
GAAP Net income $11,733  $14,944 
Share-based compensation  9,651   9,233 
Amortization  821   1,825 
Changes in contingent consideration     494 
Interest (income) expense, net  (905)  (349)
Other  908    
Income tax expense (benefit)  889   2,127 
Non-GAAP Operating income $23,097  $28,274 


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q3 2025)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)		 
                        
          Non-GAAP Adjustments         
Guidance for the three months ending         Share-based              
September 30, 2025 GAAP Compensation Amortization    Other     Non-GAAP 
Net sales $150  - $170        $150  - $170  
Gross profit  59  -  70  2       61  -  72  
Gross margin  39% -  41%        40% -  42% 
Operating expenses  57  -  58  (8) (1)    48  -  49  
Operating income  2  -  12  10  1     13  -  24  
Net income $3  - $13  10  1  (2) $12  - $21  
                        
Income per diluted common share $0.04  - $0.22        $0.20  - $0.35  
Weighted average number of shares  60     60         60     60  


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q3 2025)
(in millions)
(unaudited)
         
Guidance for the three months ending September 30, 2025                 
GAAP Net income $3  - $13
Share-based compensation  10  -  10
Amortization  1  -  1
Income tax expense (benefit)  (1) -  1
Non-GAAP Operating income $13  - $24


Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.


