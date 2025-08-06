Pennant Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

EAGLE, Idaho, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.20 for the second quarter of 2025. Pennant also reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter(1).

Second Quarter Highlights

Total revenue for the second quarter was $219.5 million, an increase of $50.8 million or 30.1% over the prior year quarter;

Net income for the second quarter was $7.1 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 24.5% over the prior year quarter;

Adjusted net income for the second quarter was $9.4 million, an increase of $2.1 million or 28.2% over the prior year quarter;

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR for the second quarter was $28.2 million, an increase of $4.8 million or 20.3% over the prior year quarter;

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $16.4 million, an increase of $3.2 million or 24.5% over the prior year quarter;

Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the second quarter was $166.0 million, an increase of $40.7 million or 32.5% over the prior year quarter;

Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the second quarter was $27.7 million, an increase of $6.5 million or 30.5% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the second quarter was $25.5 million, an increase of $5.9 million or 29.9% over the prior year quarter;

Total home health admissions for the second quarter were 17,832, an increase of 3,692 or 26.1% over the prior year quarter; total Medicare home health admissions for the second quarter were 6,980, an increase of 1,242 or 21.6% over the prior year quarter;

Hospice average daily census for the second quarter was 3,909, an increase of 689 or 21.4% compared to the prior year quarter;

Senior Living Services segment revenue for the second quarter was $53.5 million, an increase of $10.0 million or 23.1% over the prior year quarter; average occupancy for the second quarter was 78.8%, which is flat with the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the second quarter was $5,188, an increase of $398 or 8.3% over the prior year quarter;

Senior Living segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the second quarter was $14.8 million, an increase of $2.0 million or 15.5% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the second quarter was $5.1 million, an increase of $1.1 million or 25.7% over the prior year quarter.



(1) See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”



Operating Results

“The second quarter represents a continuation of our robust operating momentum,” said Brent Guerisoli, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout Pennant’s history, two things have consistently been true: we have faced dynamic changes in our operating environment, and we have grown through them. We are pleased by the strength in our home health, hospice and senior living businesses, as each contributes meaningfully to our positive performance.”

“Our local leaders are driving strong clinical, cultural and financial results across Pennant,” said John Gochnour, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. “Looking to the future, we see significant untapped potential for organic improvement and exciting acquisition opportunities on the near horizon, including the announced transaction with UnitedHealth Group and Amedisys.”

A discussion of the Company’s use of Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net income, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, which has been filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.pennantgroup.com.

2025 Guidance

Management is providing updated 2025 annual guidance as follows: total revenue is anticipated to be between $852.8 million and $887.6 million; full year 2025 adjusted earnings per diluted share is anticipated to be between $1.09 and $1.15; and full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $69.1 million and $72.7 million.

Mr. Guerisoli remarked, “Our earnings guidance midpoint of $1.12 represents 19.1% growth on our 2024 adjusted earnings per share and 53.4% growth over 2023 results. Our guidance update is based on the momentum across our segments, the capability of our local leaders to continue to drive growth, and the untapped potential within our existing operations.”

The Company’s updated 2025 annual guidance is based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 35.7 million and a 26.0% effective tax rate. The guidance includes additional expenses in anticipation of the transaction with UnitedHealth Group and Amedisys, but no additional earnings because of the uncertainty surrounding the timing of our closing on that transaction. The guidance assumes, among other things, reimbursement rate adjustments and no unannounced acquisitions. It excludes the tax-effected costs at start-up operations, share-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, and gain (loss) on disposition of assets and impairments.

Lynette Walbom, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, also stated, “We believe providing updated annual adjusted consolidated EBITDA guidance in addition to updated annual revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance is helpful to understanding our expectations for our business and operational cash flow. This updated guidance reflects management’s expectations based on 2025 year-to-date performance and current operating conditions.”

Conference Call

A live webcast will be held tomorrow, August 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss Pennant’s second quarter 2025 financial results. To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors Relations section of Pennant’s website at https://investor.pennantgroup.com. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 137 home health and hospice agencies and 61 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains, and the related conference call and webcast will include, forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about its business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which it operates and other future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth prospects, future operating and financial performance, and acquisition activities. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties relate to the company’s business, its industry and its common stock and include: reduced prices and reimbursement rates for its services; its ability to acquire, develop, manage or improve operations, its ability to manage its increasing borrowing costs as it incurs additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition and development of operations; its ability to access capital on a cost-effective basis to continue to successfully implement its growth strategy; its operating margins and profitability could suffer if it is unable to grow and manage effectively its increasing number of operations; competition from other companies in the acquisition, development and operation of facilities; its ability to defend claims and lawsuits, including professional liability claims alleging that our services resulted in personal injury, and other regulatory-related claims; and the application of existing or proposed government regulations, or the adoption of new laws and regulations, that could limit its business operations, require it to incur significant expenditures or limit its ability to relocate its operations if necessary. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q and/or 10-K, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect Pennant’s business, prospects and any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Pennant does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited, in thousands, except for per-share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 219,501 $ 168,745 $ 429,343 $ 325,660 Expense Cost of services 177,275 135,313 346,020 261,308 Rent—cost of services 11,925 10,524 23,640 20,908 General and administrative expense 17,597 11,878 32,437 23,314 Depreciation and amortization 2,224 1,468 4,116 2,799 Gain on disposition of property and equipment, net (1,048 ) — (1,048 ) (755 ) Total expenses 207,973 159,183 405,165 307,574 Income from operations 11,528 9,562 24,178 18,086 Other (expense) income, net: Other (expense) income 255 (2 ) 186 83 Interest expense, net (1,204 ) (1,622 ) (2,409 ) (3,414 ) Other expense, net (949 ) (1,624 ) (2,223 ) (3,331 ) Income before provision for income taxes 10,579 7,938 21,955 14,755 Provision for income taxes 2,598 1,844 5,452 3,603 Net income 7,981 6,094 16,503 11,152 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 896 404 1,643 556 Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 7,085 $ 5,690 $ 14,860 $ 10,596 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.43 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.42 $ 0.35 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,529 30,142 34,500 30,094 Diluted 35,372 30,781 35,284 30,583





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value)

June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 14,385 $ 24,246 Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $506 and $232, at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively 95,720 81,302 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,269 17,308 Total current assets 127,374 122,856 Property and equipment, net 52,578 43,296 Operating lease right-of-use assets 273,842 270,586 Deferred tax assets, net 33 — Restricted and other assets 23,804 17,477 Goodwill 156,604 129,124 Other indefinite-lived intangibles 117,182 96,182 Total assets $ 751,417 $ 679,521 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,211 $ 18,737 Accrued wages and related liabilities 42,731 43,106 Operating lease liabilities—current 20,667 19,671 Other accrued liabilities 22,332 20,186 Total current liabilities 104,941 101,700 Long-term operating lease liabilities—less current portion 255,781 253,420 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,143 1,861 Other long-term liabilities 18,925 10,575 Long-term debt 37,000 — Total liabilities 417,790 367,556 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 34,782 and 34,490 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, respectively; and 34,670 and 34,373 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, respectively 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 241,250 236,091 Retained earnings 72,082 57,222 Treasury stock, at cost, 3 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (65 ) (65 ) Total The Pennant Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 313,302 293,283 Noncontrolling interest 20,325 18,682 Total equity 333,627 311,965 Total liabilities and equity $ 751,417 $ 679,521





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented: Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,414 $ 11,036 Net cash used in investing activities (60,355 ) (33,280 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 37,080 19,228 Net decrease in cash (9,861 ) (3,016 ) Cash beginning of period 24,246 6,059 Cash end of period $ 14,385 $ 3,043





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Home health and hospice services Home health $ 79,194 36.1 % $ 61,637 36.5 % Hospice 73,770 33.6 59,347 35.2 Home care and other(a) 13,056 5.9 4,317 2.6 Total home health and hospice services 166,020 75.6 125,301 74.3 Senior living services 53,481 24.4 43,444 25.7 Total revenue $ 219,501 100.0 % $ 168,745 100.0 %

(a) Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Home health and hospice services Home health $ 153,312 35.7 % $ 118,849 36.5 % Hospice 144,356 33.6 113,954 35.0 Home care and other(a) 28,222 6.6 8,988 2.7 Total home health and hospice services 325,890 75.9 241,791 74.2 Senior living services 103,453 24.1 83,869 25.8 Total revenue $ 429,343 100.0 % $ 325,660 100.0 %

(a) Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(unaudited, total revenue dollars in thousands)

The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the each of the dates or periods indicated: Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change % Change Total agency results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 166,020 $ 125,301 $ 40,719 32.5 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 17,832 14,140 3,692 26.1 % Total Medicare home health admissions 6,980 5,738 1,242 21.6 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,882 $ 3,665 $ 217 5.9 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 3,500 3,051 449 14.7 % Average daily census 3,909 3,220 689 21.4 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 190 $ 184 $ 6 3.3 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change % Change Same agency(b) results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 126,592 $ 115,346 $ 11,246 9.7 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 13,301 12,553 748 6.0 % Total Medicare home health admissions 5,358 5,208 150 2.9 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,726 $ 3,532 $ 194 5.5 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 3,028 2,898 130 4.5 % Average daily census 3,376 3,167 209 6.6 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 188 $ 187 $ 1 0.5 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change % Change Total agency results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 325,890 $ 241,791 $ 84,099 34.8 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 36,710 28,789 7,921 27.5 % Total Medicare home health admissions 14,579 12,084 2,495 20.6 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,809 $ 3,549 $ 260 7.3 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 7,283 6,131 1,152 18.8 % Average daily census 3,852 3,091 761 24.6 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 190 $ 185 $ 5 2.7 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change % Change Same agency(b) results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 249,042 $ 225,360 $ 23,682 10.5 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 27,383 25,107 2,276 9.1 % Total Medicare home health admissions 11,170 10,744 426 4.0 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,648 $ 3,475 $ 173 5.0 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 6,209 5,978 231 3.9 % Average daily census 3,323 3,064 259 8.5 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 188 $ 185 $ 3 1.6 %





(a) The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods. (b) Same agency results represent all agencies purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2024.





The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 Change % Change Total senior living results: Senior living revenue $ 53,481 $ 43,444 $ 10,037 23.1 % Occupancy 78.8 % 78.8 % — % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 5,188 $ 4,790 $ 398 8.3 %





Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 Change % Change Same store senior living(a) results: Senior living revenue $ 44,553 $ 40,867 $ 3,686 9.0 % Occupancy 80.1 % 79.2 % 0.9 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 5,131 $ 4,718 $ 413 8.8 %





The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated: Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 Change % Change Total senior living results: Senior living revenue $ 103,453 $ 83,869 $ 19,584 23.4 % Occupancy 78.7 % 78.7 % — % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 5,165 $ 4,730 $ 435 9.2 %





Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 Change % Change Same store senior living(a) results: Senior living revenue $ 87,816 $ 80,606 $ 7,210 8.9 % Occupancy 79.6 % 79.5 % 0.1 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 5,112 $ 4,681 $ 431 9.2 %

(a) Same store senior living results represent all senior living communities purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2024, excluding affiliate memory care units in transition.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table presents our total revenue by payor source as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue: Medicare $ 103,821 47.3 % $ 81,880 48.5 % Medicaid 30,798 14.0 26,462 15.7 Subtotal 134,619 61.3 108,342 64.2 Managed Care 30,619 13.9 21,349 12.7 Private and Other(a) 54,263 24.8 39,054 23.1 Total revenue $ 219,501 100.0 % $ 168,745 100.0 %

(a) Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue

Dollars Revenue

Percentage Revenue: Medicare $ 204,946 47.8 % $ 158,861 48.8 % Medicaid 58,136 13.5 51,528 15.8 Subtotal 263,082 61.3 210,389 64.6 Managed Care 61,333 14.3 41,471 12.7 Private and Other(a) 104,928 24.4 73,800 22.7 Total revenue $ 429,343 100.0 % $ 325,660 100.0 %

(a) Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented: Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 7,085 $ 5,690 $ 14,860 $ 10,596 Non-GAAP adjustments Costs at start-up operations(a) (61 ) 98 32 178 Share-based compensation expense(b) 2,212 1,949 4,379 3,475 Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(c) 2,166 365 2,438 502 Costs associated with transitioning operations(d) (982 ) 87 (907 ) (486 ) Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(e) 16 32 67 307 Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(f) (1,024 ) (878 ) (1,833 ) (1,267 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 9,412 $ 7,343 $ 19,036 $ 13,305 Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported Net Income $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.42 $ 0.35 Average number of shares outstanding 35,372 30,781 35,284 30,583 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Net Income $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ 0.54 $ 0.44 Average number of shares outstanding 35,372 30,781 35,284 30,583





(a) Represents results related to start-up operations. Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ (2,391 ) $ (2,546 ) $ (3,256 ) $ (4,956 ) Cost of services 2,233 2,491 3,176 4,819 Rent 12 150 19 306 Depreciation & amortization 85 3 93 9 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ (61 ) $ 98 $ 32 $ 178 (b) Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented. Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of services $ 1,233 $ 983 $ 2,428 $ 1,745 General and administrative 979 966 1,951 1,730 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 2,212 $ 1,949 $ 4,379 $ 3,475 (c) Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable.





(d) During 2024 and 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 and 2025 which were recorded in gain on disposition of property and equipment, net on the consolidated statements of income. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ — $ (1 ) $ — $ (1 ) Cost of services 25 34 45 156 Rent 52 52 104 104 Depreciation 2 2 5 5 Gain on disposition of property and equipment, net (1,061 ) — (1,061 ) (750 ) Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ (982 ) $ 87 $ (907 ) $ (486 ) (e) Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses. (f) Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to the year-to-date effective tax rate of 26.0% for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This rate excludes the tax benefit of share-based payment awards.

The table below reconciles Consolidated net income to the Consolidated Non-GAAP financial measures, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, and to the Non-GAAP valuation measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR, for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Consolidated net income $ 7,981 $ 6,094 $ 16,503 $ 11,152 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 896 404 1,643 556 Add: Provision for income taxes 2,598 1,844 5,452 3,603 Net interest expense 1,204 1,622 2,409 3,414 Depreciation and amortization 2,224 1,468 4,116 2,799 Consolidated EBITDA 13,111 10,624 26,837 20,412 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA Add: Start-up operations(a) (158 ) (55 ) (80 ) (137 ) Share-based compensation expense(b) 2,212 1,949 4,379 3,475 Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(c) 2,166 365 2,438 502 Activities associated with transitioning operations(d) (1,036 ) 33 (1,016 ) (595 ) Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(e) 16 32 67 307 Rent related to items (a) and (d) above 64 202 123 410 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 16,375 13,150 32,748 24,374 Rent—cost of services 11,925 10,524 23,640 20,908 Rent related to items (a) and (d) above (64 ) (202 ) (123 ) (410 ) Adjusted rent—cost of services 11,861 10,322 23,517 20,498 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR(f) $ 28,236 $ 56,265





(a) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (b) Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense. (c) Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions, credit allowances, and write offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations. (d) During 2024 and 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 and 2025 which were recorded in gain on disposition of property and equipment, net on the consolidated statements of income. (e) Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses. (f) This measure is a valuation measure and is displayed thusly, it is not a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense and, as such, does not reflect our cash requirements for leasing commitments. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as a financial performance measure.

The following table present certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments:

Home Health and Hospice Services Senior Living Services All Other Total Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Revenue $ 165,248 $ 51,862 $ 2,391 $ 219,501 Segment Cost of Services $ 137,565 $ 37,074 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 27,683 $ 14,788 $ 42,471 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Revenue $ 123,333 $ 42,865 $ 2,547 $ 168,745 Segment Cost of Services $ 102,119 $ 30,061 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 21,214 $ 12,804 $ 34,018





Home Health and Hospice Services Senior Living Services All Other Total Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Segment Revenue $ 324,691 $ 101,396 $ 3,256 $ 429,343 Segment Cost of Services 269,734 72,159 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 54,957 $ 29,237 $ 84,194 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Segment Revenue $ 237,823 $ 82,880 $ 4,957 $ 325,660 Segment Cost of Services 197,059 58,065 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 40,764 $ 24,815 $ 65,579

The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to income from operations:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations(a) $ 42,471 $ 34,018 $ 84,194 $ 65,579 Less: Unallocated corporate expenses 14,235 10,546 27,929 20,707 Less: Depreciation and amortization 2,224 1,468 4,116 2,799 Rent—cost of services 11,925 10,524 23,640 20,908 Other income 255 (2 ) 186 83 Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations: Less: Start-up operations(b) (158 ) (55 ) (80 ) (137 ) Share-based compensation expense(c) 2,212 1,949 4,379 3,475 Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(d) 2,166 365 2,438 502 Activities associated with transitioning operations(e) (1,036 ) 33 (1,016 ) (595 ) Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(f) 16 32 67 307 Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 896 404 1,643 556 Income from operations $ 11,528 $ 9,562 $ 24,178 $ 18,086





(a) Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, unallocated corporate and administrative expenses, and, in order to view the operations’ performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) costs associated with start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation expense, (3) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (4) costs associated with transitioning operations, (5) unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. “All Other” consists of revenues generated at operating locations not included in the segment financial information reviewed by the CODM. Revenue included in the “All Other” category is insignificant individually, and therefore does not constitute a reportable segment. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as “Unallocated corporate expenses”, accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. (b) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (c) Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense. (d) Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions, credit allowances, and write offs for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations. (e) During 2024 and 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and is converting the facility into an assisted living community. We received insurance proceeds related to the property in 2024 and 2025 which were recorded in gain on disposition of property and equipment, net on the consolidated statements of income. (f) Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.

The tables below reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations for each reportable segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended June 30, Home Health and Hospice Senior Living 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 27,683 $ 21,214 $ 14,788 $ 12,804 Less: Rent—cost of services 2,226 1,664 9,699 8,860 Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations (12 ) (57 ) (52 ) (145 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 25,469 $ 19,607 $ 5,141 $ 4,089









Six Months Ended June 30, Home Health and Hospice Senior Living 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 54,957 $ 40,764 $ 29,237 $ 24,815 Less: Rent—cost of services 4,368 3,393 19,272 17,515 Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations (19 ) (122 ) (104 ) (288 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 50,608 $ 37,493 $ 10,069 $ 7,588

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) results related to start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (e) share-based compensation expense, (f) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (g) activities associated with transitioning operations, (h) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (i) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) results related to start-up operations, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (h) activities associated with transitioning operations, (i) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges and (j) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, consolidated adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant’s website at http://www.pennantgroup.com.