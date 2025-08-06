Remitly Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results Above Outlook and Raises Full Year 2025 Outlook

Second quarter send volume up 40% and revenue up 34% year over year

Second quarter net income was $6.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $64.0 million

Board of Directors authorizes $200 million share repurchase program

SEATTLE, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“Q2 was a defining quarter for Remitly—we delivered exceptional financial performance, and achieved breakthrough innovation that positions us to shape the future of global financial services,” said Matt Oppenheimer, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Remitly. “We delivered Rule of 50 performance again along with GAAP profitability. We expect to close 2025 strong and are raising our full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook.”

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights and Key Operating Data

(All comparisons relative to the second quarter of 2024)

Active customers increased to 8.5 million, from 6.9 million, up 24%.

Send volume increased to $18.5 billion, from $13.2 billion, up 40%.

Revenue totaled $411.9 million, compared to $306.4 million, up 34%.

Net income was $6.5 million, compared to a net loss of $12.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $64.0 million, compared to $26.2 million, up 144%.

2025 Financial Outlook

For fiscal year 2025, Remitly currently expects:

Total revenue in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion, representing a growth rate of 27% to 28% year over year. This outlook reflects an increase from our prior revenue outlook in the range of $1.574 billion to $1.587 billion.

GAAP net income to be positive for 2025 and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $225 million to $230 million. This outlook reflects an increase from our prior Adjusted EBITDA outlook in the range of $195 million to $210 million.

For the third quarter of 2025, Remitly currently expects:

Total revenue in the range of $411 million to $413 million, representing a growth rate of 22% to 23% year over year.

A modest GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $53 million to $55 million.

Share Repurchase Program

Remitly announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program, pursuant to which Remitly may repurchase up to an aggregate of $200 million of its outstanding common stock. Remitly intends to opportunistically repurchase shares based on market conditions, providing a way to return capital to stockholders and offset a portion of dilution associated with our employee equity compensation, consistent with our disciplined capital allocation approach.

Remitly may repurchase shares from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The timing and total amount of share repurchases will be determined by Remitly in its discretion and will depend on a variety of factors, including business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, alternative investment opportunities, and other considerations. The share repurchase program does not expire and may be suspended, discontinued, or modified at any time without notice at Remitly's discretion. The share repurchase program does not obligate Remitly to acquire any amount of common stock.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A reconciliation of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this earnings release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this earnings release because we cannot, without unreasonable effort, calculate certain reconciling items with confidence due to the variability, complexity, and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. These items include, but are not limited to, income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of our common stock. The variability of these items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Note: All percentage changes described within this press release are calculated using amounts in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), for which revenue and active customers are presented in thousands and send volume is presented in millions. Rounding differences may occur when individually calculating percentages or totals from rounded amounts included within the press release body as compared to the amounts included within the Company’s SEC filings.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this earnings release, such as Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses, have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We regularly review our key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance, identify trends affecting our business, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that these key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for management and investors in assessing our historical and future operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses are key output measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, inform future operating plans, and make strategic long-term decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Remitly believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses provides additional tools to assess operational performance and trends in, and in comparing Remitly’s financial measures with, other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Remitly’s non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, you should consider the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein in conjunction with Remitly’s financial statements and the related notes thereto. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted by (i) interest (income) expense, net, (ii) provision for income taxes, (iii) noncash charges of depreciation and amortization, (iv) other income (expense), net, (v) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment, (vi) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net, (vii) payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net, and (viii) certain integration, restructuring, and other costs. We calculate non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses adjusted by (i) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net, (ii) payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net, (iii) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment, as well as (iv) certain integration, restructuring, and other costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events or our future results of operations and financial position, including our fiscal year and third quarter 2025 financial outlook, including forecasted fiscal year and third quarter 2025 revenue, net income (loss), and Adjusted EBITDA, anticipated future expenses and investments, expectations relating to certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our business strategy and plans, our growth, our position and potential opportunities, our share repurchase program, and our objectives for future operations. The words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses, and other operating results; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; our ability to develop new products and services in a timely manner; our ability to achieve or sustain our profitability; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; our business plan and our ability to effectively manage our growth; anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges in our business and in the market segments in which we operate; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; uncertainties regarding the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation, regulatory changes (including as may be related to immigration, fiscal and tax policy, foreign trade, or foreign investment), regional and global conflicts or related government sanctions, or legislative or regulatory developments; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our solutions; our ability to maintain our money transmission licenses and other regulatory clearances or obtain new licenses and regulatory clearances; our ability to maintain and expand international operations; and our expectations regarding anticipated technology needs and developments and our ability to address those needs and developments with our solutions. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, to be filed with the SEC, and within our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC, which are or will be available on our website at https://ir.remitly.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly’s digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 411,852 $ 306,423 $ 773,476 $ 575,541 Costs and expenses Transaction expenses(1) 143,756 107,780 265,149 197,661 Customer support and operations(1) 25,074 19,999 47,647 40,118 Marketing(1) 84,976 77,056 158,325 145,070 Technology and development(1) 77,496 67,554 151,347 130,760 General and administrative(1) 59,581 45,889 112,410 90,062 Depreciation and amortization 6,326 3,907 11,722 7,585 Total costs and expenses 397,209 322,185 746,600 611,256 Income (loss) from operations 14,643 (15,762 ) 26,876 (35,715 ) Interest income 2,061 1,942 3,848 4,168 Interest expense (1,650 ) (745 ) (2,949 ) (1,514 ) Other (expense) income, net (6,940 ) 5,764 (4,719 ) 4,178 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 8,114 (8,801 ) 23,056 (28,883 ) Provision for income taxes 1,578 3,290 5,168 4,288 Net income (loss) $ 6,536 $ (12,091 ) $ 17,888 $ (33,171 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.17 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 204,693,035 193,452,628 203,226,963 191,650,713 Diluted 218,977,561 193,452,628 218,704,338 191,650,713





(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately.





REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)



June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 515,896 $ 368,097 Disbursement prefunding 196,291 288,934 Customer funds receivable, net 257,394 193,965 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 67,450 46,518 Total current assets 1,037,031 897,514 Property and equipment, net 47,263 31,566 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,865 13,002 Goodwill 54,940 54,940 Intangible assets, net 6,294 10,463 Other noncurrent assets, net 7,778 5,386 Total assets $ 1,166,171 $ 1,012,871 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 18,860 $ 16,159 Customer liabilities 187,398 188,984 Short-term debt 2,669 2,468 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 150,986 116,652 Operating lease liabilities 3,836 4,745 Total current liabilities 363,749 329,008 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 25,860 9,073 Other noncurrent liabilities 11,640 9,319 Total liabilities 401,249 347,400 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock 21 20 Additional paid-in capital 1,271,110 1,195,390 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,184 (1,658 ) Accumulated deficit (510,393 ) (528,281 ) Total stockholders’ equity 764,922 665,471 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,166,171 $ 1,012,871





REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 17,888 $ (33,171 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,722 7,585 Stock-based compensation expense, net 73,858 71,245 Donation of common stock 1,866 — Other 479 195 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Disbursement prefunding 92,643 45,138 Customer funds receivable (55,878 ) (82,079 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (19,614 ) (7,237 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,700 2,895 Accounts payable 4,443 (14,041 ) Customer liabilities (5,146 ) (10,701 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 35,840 15,621 Operating lease liabilities 12,293 (3,359 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 174,094 (7,909 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment, and other (26,553 ) (2,076 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (6,012 ) (6,494 ) Net cash used in investing activities (32,565 ) (8,570 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,578 4,194 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with ESPP 5,768 5,004 Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings 2,493,000 570,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings (2,493,000 ) (685,000 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (11,617 ) (2,568 ) Cash paid for settlement of amounts previously held back for acquisition consideration — (10,261 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (2,628 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (3,899 ) (118,631 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 10,182 (1,229 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 147,812 (136,339 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 369,817 325,029 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 517,629 $ 188,690 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 515,896 $ 185,187 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 664 2,693 Restricted cash included in other noncurrent assets, net 1,069 810 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 517,629 $ 188,690





REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)



Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024(2) 2025 2024(2) Net income (loss) $ 6,536 $ (12,091 ) $ 17,888 $ (33,171 ) Add: Interest income, net (411 ) (1,197 ) (899 ) (2,654 ) Provision for income taxes 1,578 3,290 5,168 4,288 Depreciation and amortization 6,326 3,907 11,722 7,585 Other (income) expense, net 6,940 (5,962 ) 4,719 (4,393 ) Donation of common stock 907 — 1,866 — Stock-based compensation expense, net 38,066 37,157 73,858 71,245 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net 1,519 1,144 4,659 4,659 Integration, restructuring, and other costs(1) 2,536 — 3,444 1,468 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,997 $ 26,248 $ 122,425 $ 49,027

__________

(1) Integration, restructuring, and other costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 consisted primarily of non-recurring termination benefits. Integration, restructuring, and other costs for the six months ended June 30, 2024 consisted primarily of $0.8 million in restructuring charges incurred, $0.5 million of non-recurring legal charges, and $0.2 million related to the change in the fair value of the holdback liability associated with the acquisition of Rewire (O.S.G.) Research and Development Ltd.

(2) As previously announced on February 19, 2025, the Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA now excludes the impact of payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net. Prior period Adjusted EBITDA has been recast to reflect this change.

Reconciliation of operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024(1) 2025 2024(1) Customer support and operations $ 25,074 $ 19,999 $ 47,647 $ 40,118 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net 453 259 709 612 Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net 8 4 16 14 Excluding: Integration, restructuring, and other costs — — — 758 Non-GAAP customer support and operations $ 24,613 $ 19,736 $ 46,922 $ 38,734 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024(1) 2025 2024(1) Marketing $ 84,976 $ 77,056 $ 158,325 $ 145,070 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net 4,747 4,521 8,874 8,500 Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net 258 236 714 729 Excluding: Integration, restructuring, and other costs 175 — 665 — Non-GAAP marketing $ 79,796 $ 72,299 $ 148,072 $ 135,841 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024(1) 2025 2024(1) Technology and development $ 77,496 $ 67,554 $ 151,347 $ 130,760 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net 21,873 20,354 43,110 39,981 Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net 885 620 2,866 2,632 Excluding: Integration, restructuring, and other costs 1,382 — 1,382 — Non-GAAP technology and development $ 53,356 $ 46,580 $ 103,989 $ 88,147 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024(1) 2025 2024(1) General and administrative $ 59,581 $ 45,889 $ 112,410 $ 90,062 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net 10,993 12,023 21,165 22,152 Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net 368 284 1,063 1,284 Excluding: Donation of common stock 907 — 1,866 — Excluding: Integration, restructuring, and other costs 979 — 1,397 710 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 46,334 $ 33,582 $ 86,919 $ 65,916

__________

(1) As previously announced on February 19, 2025, the Company's presentation of non-GAAP operating expenses now excludes the impact of payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net. Prior period non-GAAP operating expenses have been recast to reflect this change.