Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share on its common stock, payable on September 18, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2025.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

* * * * *

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Tel. 972-233-1700