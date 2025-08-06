MDWerks’ Two Trees Beverage Subsidiary Announces Corporate Sponsorship of Blue Ridge Honor Flight

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MDWK), a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology, today announced that its subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company (“Two Trees”), is sponsoring Blue Ridge Honor Flight, an Asheville, North Carolina-based nonprofit organization that flies U.S. veterans of World War I, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War to Washington D.C. to visit national memorials and partake in special ceremonies at no cost to them.

Every Tuesday, Two Trees donates to Blue Ridge Honor Flight one dollar for each bottle sold from its tasting room in Fletcher, North Carolina. Two Trees estimates that its contributions will support on average two local veterans each year to fly at no cost from Asheville, North Carolina to Washington D.C. with Blue Ridge Honor Flight. During these day trips, veterans visit national war memorials and Arlington National Cemetery to view the changing of the guard, among other activities.

Steven Laker, Chief Executive Officer of MDWerks, commented, “We are extremely proud to sponsor Blue Ridge Honor Flight in recognition and honor of our local war veterans and their service and sacrifice for our country. Blue Ridge Honor Flight helps veterans overcome financial and physical limitations to travel to our nation’s capital and view in person the national memorials that were built as a tribute to them. At MDWerks and Two Trees, we value giving back to our community and honor our heroes both past and present through contributions to Blue Ridge Honor Flight.”

To learn more about Blue Ridge Honor Flight, visit: https://www.blueridgehonorflight.com/.

About MDWerks, Inc.

MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks”) (OTCQB: MDWK) is a forward-thinking company that is leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. As a prominent provider of energy wave technologies, MDWerks is committed to developing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their costs and drive business value. For more information, please visit https://mdwerksinc.com/.

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is headquartered deep in the Appalachian Mountain country, creating fine spirits, aged sustainably. Two Trees’ fine spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, have received multiple industry awards. For more information, please visit https://twotreesdistilling.com/.

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, RF Specialties, LLC (“RFS”), addresses companies’ most pressing challenges by implementing automated radio frequency technology systems in a sustainable way reducing costs and increasing speed to market when compared to traditional methods. For more information, please visit https://www.rfspecialtiesus.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

