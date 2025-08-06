CEMATRIX Announces 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSX: CEMX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of cellular concrete in North America announced the release of its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“We are extremely proud of the quarter, the best Q2 in the history of our Company,” said Randy Boomhour, President and CEO of CEMATRIX. “Our second quarter revenues were $10.6 million versus $6.4 million last year, and we achieved higher margins which resulted in an adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million for the quarter.”

“This past quarter generated cash flow from operating activities (before working capital adjustments) of $2.4 million and we ended the quarter with a cash position of $8.6 million,” stated Ms. Marie-Josée Cantin, CFO of CEMATRIX. “We used some cash for working capital purposes, but we expect this to reverse later in the year as we collect our receivables.”

“In addition, under our previously announced NCIB we were able to purchase over 700,000 shares of CEMATRIX and as a result for the first time in our history, we reduced our outstanding share count. CEMATRIX continues to have a very healthy balance sheet with low leverage, and we remain in a strong financial position to execute on our strategy,” said Ms. Cantin.

“We remain focused on executing our business strategy, growing our Company by delivering on quality, on time, on budget solutions to our customers geotechnical construction challenges. The key message looking forward for our stakeholders is that we expect to be very busy in the third quarter of this year and we continue to remain on track for a record year,” concluded Mr. Boomhour.

The following are the business and financial highlights for the second quarter:

Business highlights for the quarter:

Announced the Company’s notice of intention to implement a normal course issuer bid “NCIB” (April 15, 2025)

Announced $9.7 million in new contracts (April 17, 2025)

Announced $5.7 million in new contracts (May 21, 2025)



Business highlights subsequent to the quarter:

Announced start of North Carolina project (July 9, 2025)

Announced $5.1 million in new contracts (July 21, 2025)

Summary financial results:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, ($millions) 2025 2024 Change % 2025 2024 Change % Revenue 10.6 6.4 4.2 66 % 17.3 14.9 2.4 16 % Gross Margin 4.1 1.1 3.0 273 % 5.6 3.6 2.0 56 % Gross Margins % 39 % 17 % 22 % -- 32 % 24 % 8 % -- SG&A 2.4 2.2 0.2 9 % 4.5 4.4 0.1 2 % Operating Income 1.8 (1.1 ) 2.9 264 % 1.1 (0.8 ) 1.9 238 % Adjusted EBITDA 2.4 (0.5 ) 2.9 580 % 2.4 0.5 1.9 380 % Cashflow from Operations 2.4 (0.5 ) 2.9 580 % 2.3 0.4 1.9 475 %



Cashflow from Operations is before working capital adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The Company defines and provides the calculation for adjusted EBITDA in its MD&A.

Second quarter financial results webinar

Management will host a webinar at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 7, 2025, to discuss CEMATRIX’s second quarter financial results, provide a corporate update and conclude with a question-and-answer session from online participants.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site. Cellular concrete is a flowable, self-leveling, cement-based material with insulating properties. CEMATRIX provides customers with cost effective, innovative solutions to tough geotechnical construction challenges.

Applications for cellular concrete include lightweight engineered fill, MSE & retaining wall fill, lightweight insulating road subbase, flowable self compacting fill, pipe & culvert abandonments, tunnel & annular grout, tunnel & shaft backfills, underwater / tremie fills, and shallow utility & foundation insulation.

CEMATRIX is an early-stage growth Company with significant revenue, positive EBITDA, positive cashflow from operations, a very healthy balance sheet, and a strong team in place. The Company’s wholly owned operating subsidiaries include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), Chicago based MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”) and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO”). For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

