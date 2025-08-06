Quick Custom Intelligence Partners with ComOps to Offer Secure, Scalable Off-Site Human Player-Development Services for Casinos

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), the global leader in AI-driven casino analytics, today announced a strategic partnership with ComOps, a hospitality performance partner delivering support-as-a-service solutions that enhance guest experiences and improve workforce efficiency. Through this partnership, QCI clients can now extend their host teams with ComOps’ bilingual (English/Spanish) player-development agents, available as fractional or fully virtual support.

Key Benefits for Casino Operators:

Turn-key scalability: ComOps agents operate directly within the QCI Enterprise Platform, receiving real-time access to player lists, campaign tasks, and performance dashboards. This allows properties to rapidly scale host operations without increasing headcount.

Secure, compliant operations: Agents access property systems via Microsoft® Virtual Desktop with multifactor authentication. All work is performed in a secured, clean-desk facility—no phones, pens, or paper—protecting player data and marketing offers.

Full-service guest engagement: Services include inbound and outbound telemarketing, VIP event invitations, and follow-up calls are executed from QCI’s dynamic call lists. When required, ComOps agents can enter hotel reservations directly into leading PMS platforms, Agilysys PMS, Oracle OHIP, or Infor HMS, to complete the guest journey.

Rapid deployment: Game Changing Technologies (GCT) will provision and manage all additional QCI licenses required, streamlining onboarding and accelerating time-to-value.

“Our customers are scaling faster than ever, and staffing expert host talent can be a major constraint,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI. “By integrating ComOps’ secure, off-site human agents into the QCI workflow, operators can instantly expand capacity, maintain data integrity, and focus on delivering personalized guest experiences that drive revenue.”

“Casinos need flexible, cost-effective ways to deepen player relationships,” added Robert Levine, CEO of ComOps. “This partnership combines ComOps’ hospitality expertise with QCI’s real-time analytics to help properties increase trip frequency, elevate guest engagement, and optimize VIP experiences.”

ABOUT ComOps

ComOps is a strategic consulting partner dedicated to the hospitality and gaming industry. We specialize in support-as-a-service solutions that improve commercial operations across your property, from contact center performance and revenue management to digital guest experience, employee engagement, and operational efficiency. With decades of hands-on experience and a client-first mindset, our team helps hotels and casinos optimize resources, increase profitability, and deliver elevated service standards, including those developed in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide. Discover how ComOps helps you deliver exceptional guest experiences that drive loyalty and revenue at ComOps.com.

ABOUT Robert Levine

Robert Levine is the Founder and CEO of ComOps, a performance-driven consulting and support-as-a-service firm serving the hospitality and gaming industry. Since launching the company in 2021, he has led its rapid expansion, helping clients achieve double-digit improvements in profitability, service scores, and operational efficiency. Previously, Robert was Vice President at Seminole Hard Rock Support Services, overseeing commercial operations for major resorts, including the iconic $1.5 billion Guitar Hotel. He founded ComOps to bring enterprise-level capabilities, across contact centers, revenue management, guest sentiment, and digital transformation, to regional casinos and independent hotels. A recipient of HSMAI’s Top 25 Extraordinary Minds in Sales, Marketing, and Revenue Optimization, Robert is known for aligning strategic vision with actionable results. He is a proud alumnus of Michigan State University and the University of Iowa. Outside of work, Robert enjoys investing, cooking, global travel, and spending time with his three children in South Florida.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354