ForFarmers results for the first half of 2025 (with full press release)

Lochem, 7 August 2025

ForFarmers results for the first half of 2025

Volume rises to 5.2 million tonnes, profitability remains strong

Pieter Wolleswinkel, CEO ForFarmers:

“The strong development of our results over the past six months confirms that we are on the right track. With a focused execution of our strategy, we are maintaining and expanding our market positions. Thanks in part to the joint venture in Germany, launched in March, and the acquisition of Van Triest Veevoeders in September 2024, we are demonstrating robust volume growth. In the Netherlands, we are increasing our market share in a contracting market, which enables us to maintain volumes. In the United Kingdom, where the reorganization has been completed, we are seeing an exceptional improvement in results, and performance in Poland is also strong. With the start of organic animal feed production at our new German facility, we are responding effectively to the high demand for organic feed in this market.

We have also taken important steps in implementing our sustainability agenda. In the first half of the year, the focus has been on reducing CO 2 emissions from our own operations and further expanding our involvement in co-products to promote circularity. The commitment and ingenuity of all our colleagues form a solid foundation for achieving our mission ‘For the Future of Farming’.”

Highlights H1 2025

Total volume increased by 21.3% compared to H1 2024, primarily driven by the acquisition of Van Triest Veevoeders and the consolidation of the joint venture in Germany. On a like-for-like basis, total volume grew by 2.4%.

Compound feed volume increased by 5.4%, with like-for-like growth of 0.5%.

Gross profit rose by 16.8% to €290.8 million, with all clusters contributing to this increase.

Underlying EBITDA and EBIT increased by 42.7% and 57.7%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Underlying net profit (attributable to shareholders of ForFarmers) increased by 46.3% to €23.4 million.

Net cash flow from operating activities grew strongly to €63.8 million (H1 2024: €25.5 million), enabling a reduction in net debt.

ROACE on underlying EBIT rose from 10.7% as of 30 June 2024 to 14.3% as of 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: 13.0%).

The reorganization in the United Kingdom has been completed, resulting in a substantial improvement in profitability.



