New AB Akola Group Investor Calendar for 2025/2026

AB Akola Group updates its 2025/2026 Investor Calendar, rescheduling the Investor Webinar from August 22 to August 21, 2025.
A list of key information disclosure dates in 2025/2026:
|August 20, 2025
|Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.
|August 21, 2025
|Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.
|Week 41 of 2025
|Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
|Week 44 of 2025
|Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2024/2025.
|November 19, 2025
|Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2025/2026 financial year.
|November 20, 2025
|Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 3 months of FY 2025/2026.
|February 18, 2026
|Interim unaudited report for 6 months of FY 2025/2026.
|February 19, 2026
|Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 6 months of FY 2025/2026.
|May 20, 2026
|Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2025/2026.
|May 21, 2026
|Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2025/2026.
|August 19, 2026
|Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2025/2026.
|August 20, 2026
|Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2025/2026.
|Week 41 of 2026
|Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
|Week 44 of 2026
|Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2025/2026.
More information:
AB Akola Group Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board
Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt