New AB Akola Group Investor Calendar for 2025/2026

AB Akola Group updates its 2025/2026 Investor Calendar, rescheduling the Investor Webinar from August 22 to August 21, 2025.

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2025/2026:

August 20, 2025 Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.

August 21, 2025 Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.

Week 41 of 2025 Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Week 44 of 2025 Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2024/2025.

November 19, 2025 Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2025/2026 financial year.

November 20, 2025 Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 3 months of FY 2025/2026.

February 18, 2026 Interim unaudited report for 6 months of FY 2025/2026.

February 19, 2026 Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 6 months of FY 2025/2026.

May 20, 2026 Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2025/2026.

May 21, 2026 Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2025/2026.

August 19, 2026 Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2025/2026.

August 20, 2026 Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2025/2026.

Week 41 of 2026 Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.