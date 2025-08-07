New AB Akola Group Investor Calendar for 2025/2026

AB Akola Group updates its 2025/2026 Investor Calendar, rescheduling the Investor Webinar from August 22 to August 21, 2025.

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2025/2026:

August 20, 2025Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.
August 21, 2025Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.
Week 41 of 2025 Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
Week 44 of 2025Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2024/2025.
November 19, 2025Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2025/2026 financial year.
November 20, 2025Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 3 months of FY 2025/2026.
February 18, 2026Interim unaudited report for 6 months of FY 2025/2026.
February 19, 2026Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 6 months of FY 2025/2026.
May 20, 2026Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2025/2026.
May 21, 2026Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2025/2026.
August 19, 2026Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2025/2026.
August 20, 2026Investor Webinar on unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2025/2026.
Week 41 of 2026Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
Week 44 of 2026Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2025/2026.

