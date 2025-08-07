Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 4 to 6 August, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|89,332
|1,053,372,260
|4 August 2025
|400
|12,732.9500
|5,093,180
|5 August 2025
|400
|12,929.8750
|5,171,950
|6 August 2025
|337
|13,138.5757
|4,427,700
|Total 4-6 August 2025
|1,137
|14,692,830
|Accumulated under the program
|90,469
|1,068,065,090
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|506,023
|6,048,047,558
|4 August 2025
|2,004
|12,827.3278
|25,705,965
|5 August 2025
|2,004
|13,033.5354
|26,119,205
|6 August 2025
|1,689
|13,237.8952
|22,358,805
|Total 4-6 August 2025
|5,697
|74,183,975
|Bought from the Foundation*
|745
|13,021.6389
|9,701,121
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|512,465
|6,131,932,654
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 90,469 A shares and 617,423 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.47% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
The first phase of the share buy-back program running from 7 February 2025 has thereby been concluded as per 6 August 2025.
Copenhagen, 7 August, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
