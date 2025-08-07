Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).              
         
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                            

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 4 to 6 August, 2025:                                              

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 89,332   1,053,372,260
4 August 2025 400 12,732.9500 5,093,180
5 August 2025 400 12,929.8750 5,171,950
6 August 2025 337 13,138.5757 4,427,700
Total 4-6 August 2025 1,137   14,692,830
Accumulated under the program 90,469   1,068,065,090
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 506,023   6,048,047,558
4 August 2025 2,004 12,827.3278 25,705,965
5 August 2025 2,004 13,033.5354 26,119,205
6 August 2025 1,689 13,237.8952 22,358,805
Total 4-6 August 2025 5,697   74,183,975
Bought from the Foundation* 745 13,021.6389 9,701,121
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 512,465   6,131,932,654

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 90,469 A shares and 617,423 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.47% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

The first phase of the share buy-back program running from 7 February 2025 has thereby been concluded as per 6 August 2025.


Copenhagen, 7 August, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

