Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): invitation to the second quarter 2025 results presentation

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its second quarter 2025 results on August 14, 2025 at 09:00 am CEST.

FPC’s CEO Adam Philpott will present the report together with CFO Fredrik Hedlund at a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 09:00 am CEST.

Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The report will be available at fpc.com

The webcast and presentation material will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mvvrj2ob where it is also possible to ask questions.

Media and analysts can register to attend the telephone conference via the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId69a300668974f5d9ba1008e86c69f49

About FPC

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global biometrics leader, offering intelligent edge to cloud biometrics. We envision a secure, seamless world where you are the key to everything. Our solutions – trusted by enterprises, fintechs, and OEMs – power hundreds of millions of products, enabling billions of secure, convenient authentications daily across devices, cards, and digital platforms. From consumer electronics to cybersecurity and enterprise, our cloud-based identity management platforms support multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprints, iris, facial, and more. With improved security and user experience, we are driving the world to passwordless. Discover more at our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment