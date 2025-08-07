Ensurge Micropower ASA appoints Shauna McIntyre as new CEO to lead commercial scale-up

Oslo, August 7, 2025 – Ensurge Micropower ASA (“Ensurge” or the “Company”), a developer of solid-state microbatteries, has appointed Shauna McIntyre as its new CEO. She will assume the role on or about September 1, 2025, bringing more than 25 years of leadership experience in the energy, technology, and industrial sectors.

Ms. McIntyre most recently served as Deputy CEO at battery producer Northvolt and has previously held senior leadership roles at companies including Google, Honeywell, and Sense Photonics. She is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“We are excited to welcome Shauna McIntyre as CEO at a pivotal moment in the Company’s journey. Shauna offers a rare mix of deep industry knowledge, technological expertise, and proven leadership in growing industrial businesses. We are confident she will strengthen our team and improve our ability to move from product development to full-scale commercialization,” said the Board of Ensurge.

A company ready to scale

Ensurge is currently finalizing its 28- and 43-layer batteries and will, in the coming months, focus heavily on monetizing its unique and patented microbattery technology. The appointment of a highly experienced leader with deep Silicon Valley ties shows that Ensurge is preparing to move from development to commercial execution.

Until now, Lars Eikeland has served as both CFO and CEO - a setup that has benefited the company during its growth phase. As Ensurge moves into commercial operations and prepares for industrial scaling, appointing a dedicated CEO demonstrates Ensurge’s commitment to operational excellence, clear strategic leadership, and long-term value creation.

The Board is very pleased that Lars Eikeland will continue in his role as CFO. With over two years of experience at Ensurge, he provides continuity, extensive industrial knowledge, and strong financial management and control – all of which will be essential as the Company progresses to its next growth phase. The Company sincerely thanks Lars for his outstanding contributions during his time as CEO.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is energizing innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible,

reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery.



With a workforce of forty top-tier specialists based in the world's technology

capital, Silicon Valley, Ensurge has developed a future-oriented and innovative

microbattery technology. The microbattery is ideal for form-factor-

constrained applications, including hearables, digital and health wearables,

sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting

to power everyday things.



The Company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility combines patented process

technology and materials innovation, with the scale of roll-to-roll production

methods, to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and

expanding markets.



Ensurge's production facilities are optimized for prototyping and small-scale

manufacturing. To scale efficiently, we aim to outsource the production of the

resulting intellectual property (IP) to specialized partners with industrial

manufacturing expertise.



Ensurge is listed on the Norwegian stock exchange and is financed out of Norway

by strong and reputable financial investors, reflecting both a strategic

investment and a robust transatlantic collaboration.

For more information, please contact:

Morten Opstad, Board Member – mop@raederbing.no

Lars Eikeland, CFO – lars.eikeland@ensurge.com

