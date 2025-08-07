Ducommun Incorporated Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Quarterly Revenue Tops $200M; Record Quarterly Gross Margin;

Net Income Increase of 63% Year-over-Year

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its second quarter ended June 28, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Recap

Net revenue was $202.3 million, an increase of 3% over Q2 2024

Gross margin of 26.6%, year-over-year growth of 60 bps

Net income of $12.6 million (increase of 63% year-over-year), or $0.82 per diluted share, or 6.2% of revenue, up 230 bps year-over-year

Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $13.4 million (increase of 8% year-over-year), or $0.88 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $32.4 million (increase of 8% year-over-year), or 16.0% of revenue, up 80 bps year-over-year



“Another excellent quarter for Ducommun as we continue to make solid progress towards our VISION 2027 goals with both gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin and dollars at record levels. Net revenue grew 3% to $202.3 million as anticipated, led by strength in our defense business which offset the continued headwinds in commercial aerospace OEM demand,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Defense in Q2 saw strong demand across several missile programs as well as radar, military rotary-wing aircraft platforms and a classified program. While there was continued weakness in revenues from Boeing during the quarter, I am increasingly confident that their recent performance in 2025 is a sign of much better days ahead both in single aisle and wide-body aircraft.

“The Company continues to make strong progress in its margin expansion journey as well with gross margins expanding 60 bps year-over-year from 26.0% to 26.6%, which is an excellent achievement. Adjusted EBITDA exceeded $30 million for the second consecutive quarter, expanding 80 bps year-over-year from 15.2% to 16.0% as we build a consistent track record. The continued growth in Adjusted EBITDA margins in Q2 keeps us on pace to meet the VISION 2027 financial goal of 18% Adjusted EBITDA.

“The tariff environment continues to evolve and we currently do not expect it to have any material impact on our financial outlook. As a reminder we are largely a U.S. manufacturer with U.S. workers and our domestic facilities generate more than 95% of Ducommun’s revenue. With the recent EU agreement this also clears the way, tariff free with DCO's Airbus business. In addition, we are making progress in putting in plans to largely mitigate raw materials tariff exposures through either duty exemptions on military products or by passing through to our customers under the terms of our contracts.

“In summary, Q2 was another strong performance and along with Q1, we have had an excellent first half. We are also very optimistic for greater revenue growth year-over-year in second half of 2025 as market demand increases.”

Second Quarter Results

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $202.3 million compared to $197.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following in the Company's key end-use markets:

$16.5 million higher revenue in the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected missile, rotary-wing aircraft, and radar platforms and a classified program; partially offset by

$9.0 million lower revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower revenues from Boeing and lower rates on rotary-wing aircraft platforms.

In addition, revenue for the Company’s industrial end-use markets for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $2.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 mainly due to the Company’s selective pruning of non-core business.

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $12.6 million, or 6.2% of revenue, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to $7.7 million, or 3.9% revenue, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. This reflects higher gross profit of $2.5 million, higher other income of $1.7 million, and lower restructuring charges of $1.5 million (prior year included $0.9 million recorded as cost of sales), partially offset by higher income tax expense of $1.1 million.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 was $53.7 million, or 26.6% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $51.2 million, or 26.0% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of net revenue year-over-year was primarily due to lower other manufacturing costs and lower restructuring charges as a result of nearing the completion of the wind down of the Monrovia performance center, partially offset by unfavorable product mix and lower manufacturing volume.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $17.2 million, or 8.5% of revenue, compared to $13.9 million, or 7.1% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase of $3.2 million was primarily due to higher gross profit and lower restructuring charges. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $20.0 million, or 9.9% of revenue, compared to $19.9 million, or 10.1% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher GAAP operating income, partially offset by lower add backs of restructuring charges and professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $32.4 million, or 16.0% of revenue, compared to $30.0 million, or 15.2% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2024.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $3.0 million compared to $4.0 million in the comparable period of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due lower interest rates along with a lower debt balance.

During the second quarter of 2025, the net cash provided by operations was $22.4 million compared to $3.5 million during the second quarter of 2024. The higher net cash provided by operations during the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to higher net income, higher accounts payable, and a smaller increase in contract assets.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended June 28, 2025 was $110.2 million, compared to $101.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following in the Company's key end-use markets:

$13.8 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected missiles, radar, fixed-wing aircraft platforms, and a classified program, partially offset by lower rates on electronic warfare platforms; partially offset by

$2.7 million lower revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower in-flight entertainment revenues and lower rates on large aircraft platforms.

In addition, revenue for the Company’s industrial end-use markets for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $2.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 mainly due to the Company’s selective pruning of non-core business.

Electronic Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended June 28, 2025 was $21.0 million, or 19.0% of revenue, compared to $16.8 million, or 16.6% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2024. The year-over-year increase of $4.2 million was primarily due to favorable product mix, higher manufacturing volume, and lower other manufacturing costs. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $21.4 million, or 19.4% of revenue, compared to $17.2 million, or 16.9% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended June 28, 2025 was $92.0 million, compared to $95.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the following:

$6.2 million lower revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower revenues from Boeing; partially offset by

$2.7 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected rotary-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by lower rates on selected fixed-wing aircraft platforms.

Structural Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended June 28, 2025 was $9.5 million, or 10.4% of revenue, compared to $10.6 million, or 11.0% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2024. The year-over-year decrease of $1.0 million was primarily due to unfavorable product mix and lower manufacturing volume, partially offset by lower other manufacturing costs and lower restructuring charges as a result of nearing the completion of the wind down of the Monrovia performance center. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $11.9 million, or 13.0% of revenue, compared to $14.7 million, or 15.4% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expenses

CG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $13.3 million, or 6.6% of total Company revenue, compared to 13.4 million, or 6.8% of total Company revenue, for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The year-over-year decrease in CG&A expenses was primarily due to lower professional services fees of $1.0 million, partially offset by higher compensation and benefits costs of $0.6 million.

Conference Call

A teleconference hosted by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Suman B. Mookerji, the Company’s senior vice president, chief financial officer will be held today, August 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these financial results. To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following registration link:

Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Mookerji will be speaking on behalf of the Company and anticipate the call (including Q&A) to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using the link above. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at Ducommun.com.

Additional information regarding Ducommun's results can be found in the Q2 2025 Earnings Presentation available at Ducommun.com.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, expectations relating to increased demand in the single aisle and wide-body commercial aerospace market, any statements about the Company's VISION 2027 Strategy and its progress towards the financial goals stated therein, as well as expectations relating to the impact of the current tariff environment on the Company's financial outlook.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer, inventory purchase accounting adjustments, and gain on sale of property and other assets), including as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP operating income, including as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, and backlog. In addition, certain other prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.

The Company defines backlog as customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein may or may not be greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond the Company’s control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in some of the Company’s programs.

CONTACT:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665

[Financial Tables Follow]

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) June 28,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,117 $ 37,139 Accounts receivable, net 119,682 109,716 Contract assets 221,046 200,584 Inventories 197,296 196,881 Production cost of contracts 5,769 6,802 Other current assets 17,327 16,959 Total Current Assets 598,237 568,081 Property and Equipment, Net 108,943 109,812 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 24,358 28,611 Goodwill 244,600 244,600 Intangibles, Net 141,215 149,591 Deferred income taxes 5,066 2,239 Other Assets 18,412 23,167 Total Assets $ 1,140,831 $ 1,126,101 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 84,089 $ 75,784 Contract liabilities 36,971 34,445 Accrued and other liabilities 42,069 44,214 Operating lease liabilities 8,866 8,531 Current portion of long-term debt 12,500 12,500 Total Current Liabilities 184,495 175,474 Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion 218,084 229,830 Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities 16,853 21,284 Other Long-Term Liabilities 13,568 16,983 Total Liabilities 433,000 443,571 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common Stock 149 148 Additional Paid-In Capital 223,652 217,523 Retained Earnings 476,539 453,475 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 7,491 11,384 Total Shareholders’ Equity 707,831 682,530 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,140,831 $ 1,126,101





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 28,

2025 June 29,

2024 June 28,

2025 June 29,

2024 Net Revenues $ 202,260 $ 197,000 $ 396,374 $ 387,847 Cost of Sales 148,522 145,761 291,039 289,665 Gross Profit 53,738 51,239 105,335 98,182 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 35,959 36,061 70,553 69,012 Restructuring Charges 608 1,254 1,034 2,624 Operating Income 17,171 13,924 33,748 26,546 Interest Expense (3,008 ) (3,975 ) (6,271 ) (7,858 ) Other Income 1,746 — 1,746 — Income Before Taxes 15,909 9,949 29,223 18,688 Income Tax Expense 3,356 2,225 6,159 4,115 Net Income $ 12,553 $ 7,724 $ 23,064 $ 14,573 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.84 $ 0.52 $ 1.55 $ 0.99 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.52 $ 1.52 $ 0.97 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 14,938 14,775 14,898 14,735 Diluted 15,216 14,961 15,196 14,954 Gross Profit % 26.6 % 26.0 % 26.6 % 25.3 % SG&A % 17.8 % 18.3 % 17.8 % 17.8 % Operating Income % 8.5 % 7.1 % 8.5 % 6.8 % Net Income % 6.2 % 3.9 % 5.8 % 3.8 % Effective Tax Rate 21.1 % 22.4 % 21.1 % 22.0 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 28,

2025 June 29,

2024 June 28,

2025 June 29,

2024 GAAP net income $ 12,553 $ 7,724 $ 23,064 $ 14,573 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Interest expense 3,008 3,975 6,271 7,858 Income tax expense 3,356 2,225 6,159 4,115 Depreciation 3,991 4,038 8,268 8,054 Amortization 4,282 4,207 8,589 8,544 Stock-based compensation expense(1) 6,356 4,028 11,703 8,286 Restructuring charges(2) 608 2,111 1,034 3,481 Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer — 1,374 — 1,374 Inventory purchase accounting adjustments — 291 — 1,082 Gain on sale of property and other assets (1,746 ) — (1,746 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,408 $ 29,973 $ 63,342 $ 57,367 Net income as a % of net revenues 6.2 % 3.9 % 5.8 % 3.8 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 16.0 % 15.2 % 16.0 % 14.8 %

(1) The three and six months ended June 28, 2025 included $0.6 million and $1.4 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three and six months ended June 29, 2024 included $0.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three and six months ended June 28, 2025 each included $0.2 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. The three and six months ended June 29, 2024 each included $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.

(2) Restructuring charges for the three and six months ended June 29, 2024 each included $0.9 million recorded as cost of sales.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended %

Change June 28,

2025 June 29,

2024 %

of Net Revenues

2025 %

of Net Revenues

2024 %

Change June 28,

2025 June 29,

2024 %

of Net Revenues

2025 %

of Net Revenues

2024 Net Revenues Electronic Systems 8.7 % $ 110,228 $ 101,440 54.5 % 51.5 % 5.3 % $ 219,974 $ 208,979 55.5 % 53.9 % Structural Systems (3.7) % 92,032 95,560 45.5 % 48.5 % (1.4) % 176,400 178,868 44.5 % 46.1 % Total Net Revenues 2.7 % $ 202,260 $ 197,000 100.0 % 100.0 % 2.2 % $ 396,374 $ 387,847 100.0 % 100.0 % Segment Operating Income Electronic Systems $ 20,983 $ 16,806 19.0 % 16.6 % $ 39,114 $ 35,775 17.8 % 17.1 % Structural Systems 9,533 10,559 10.4 % 11.0 % 19,917 13,427 11.3 % 7.5 % 30,516 27,365 59,031 49,202 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) (13,345 ) (13,441 ) (6.6) % (6.8) % (25,283 ) (22,656 ) (6.4) % (5.8) % Total Operating Income $ 17,171 $ 13,924 8.5 % 7.1 % $ 33,748 $ 26,546 8.5 % 6.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronic Systems Operating Income $ 20,983 $ 16,806 $ 39,114 $ 35,775 Depreciation and Amortization 3,575 3,662 7,141 7,294 Stock-Based Compensation Expense(2) 146 91 223 171 Restructuring Charges 81 — 171 459 24,785 20,559 22.5 % 20.3 % 46,649 43,699 21.2 % 20.9 % Structural Systems Operating Income 9,533 10,559 19,917 13,427 Depreciation and Amortization 4,596 4,547 9,512 9,209 Stock-Based Compensation Expense(3) 142 70 321 156 Restructuring Charges 527 2,111 863 3,022 Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments — 291 — 1,082 14,798 17,578 16.1 % 18.4 % 30,613 26,896 17.4 % 15.0 % Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) Operating loss (13,345 ) (13,441 ) (25,283 ) (22,656 ) Depreciation and Amortization 102 36 204 95 Stock-Based Compensation Expense(4) 6,068 3,867 11,159 7,959 Professional Fees Related to Unsolicited Non-Binding Acquisition Offer — 1,374 — 1,374 (7,175 ) (8,164 ) (13,920 ) (13,228 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,408 $ 29,973 16.0 % 15.2 % $ 63,342 $ 57,367 16.0 % 14.8 % Capital Expenditures Electronic Systems $ 783 $ 1,143 $ 3,048 $ 1,939 Structural Systems 3,129 1,353 5,243 2,877 Corporate Administration — 723 13 3,148 Total Capital Expenditures $ 3,912 $ 3,219 $ 8,304 $ 7,964

(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.

(2) The three and six months ended June 28, 2025 each included $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. The three and six months ended June 29, 2024 each included less than $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.

(3) The three and six months ended June 28, 2025 each included $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. The three and six months ended June 29, 2024 included less than $0.1 million and $0.1 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.

(4) The three and six months ended June 28, 2025 included $0.6 million and $1.4 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three and six months ended June 29, 2024 included $0.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 %

of Net Revenues

2025 %

of Net Revenues

2024 June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 %

of Net Revenues

2025 %

of Net Revenues

2024 GAAP operating income $ 17,171 $ 13,924 $ 33,748 $ 26,546 GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems $ 20,983 $ 16,806 $ 39,114 $ 35,775 Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems: Restructuring charges 81 — 171 459 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 374 374 747 747 Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems 455 374 918 1,206 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems 21,438 17,180 19.4 % 16.9 % 40,032 36,981 18.2 % 17.7 % GAAP operating income - Structural Systems 9,533 10,559 19,917 13,427 Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems: Restructuring charges 527 2,111 863 3,022 Inventory purchase accounting adjustments — 291 — 1,082 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,860 1,785 3,719 3,719 Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems 2,387 4,187 4,582 7,823 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Structural Systems 11,920 14,746 13.0 % 15.4 % 24,499 21,250 13.9 % 11.9 % GAAP operating loss - Corporate (13,345 ) (13,441 ) (25,283 ) (22,656 ) Adjustments to GAAP Operating Income - Corporate Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer — 1,374 — 1,374 Total adjustments to GAAP Operating Income - Corporate — 1,374 — 1,374 Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss - Corporate (13,345 ) (12,067 ) (25,283 ) (21,282 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments to GAAP operating income 2,842 5,935 5,500 10,403 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 20,013 $ 19,859 9.9 % 10.1 % $ 39,248 $ 36,949 9.9 % 9.5 %



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Net Income June 28,

2025 June 29,

2024 June 28,

2025 June 29,

2024 GAAP net income $ 12,553 $ 7,724 $ 23,064 $ 14,573 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Restructuring charges 608 2,111 1,034 3,481 Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer — 1,374 — 1,374 Inventory purchase accounting adjustments — 291 — 1,082 Gain on sale of property and other assets (1,746 ) — (1,746 ) — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,234 2,159 4,466 4,466 Total adjustments to GAAP net income before provision for income taxes 1,096 5,935 3,754 10,403 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (1) (219 ) (1,187 ) (751 ) (2,081 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 13,430 $ 12,472 $ 26,067 $ 22,895





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share June 28,

2025 June 29,

2024 June 28,

2025 June 29,

2024 GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) $ 0.82 $ 0.52 $ 1.52 $ 0.97 Adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS: Restructuring charges 0.04 0.14 0.07 0.24 Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer — 0.09 — 0.09 Inventory purchase accounting adjustments — 0.02 — 0.07 Gain on sale of property and other assets (0.12 ) — (0.11 ) — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.15 0.14 0.29 0.30 Total adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS before provision for income taxes 0.07 0.39 0.25 0.70 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (1) (0.01 ) (0.08 ) (0.05 ) (0.14 ) Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.88 $ 0.83 $ 1.72 $ 1.53 Shares used for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS 15,216 14,961 15,196 14,954

(1) Effective tax rate of 20.0% used for both 2025 and 2024 adjustments.



DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 28,

2025 December 31,

2024 Consolidated Ducommun Military and space $ 592,580 $ 624,785 Commercial aerospace 404,080 415,905 Industrial 21,212 20,129 Total $ 1,017,872 $ 1,060,819 Electronic Systems Military and space $ 434,919 $ 459,546 Commercial aerospace 76,740 76,291 Industrial 21,212 20,129 Total $ 532,871 $ 555,966 Structural Systems Military and space $ 157,661 $ 165,239 Commercial aerospace 327,340 339,614 Total $ 485,001 $ 504,853

* Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of June 28, 2025 were $906.0 million. The Company defines backlog as customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of June 28, 2025 was $1,017.9 million compared to $1,060.8 million as of December 31, 2024.