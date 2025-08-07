Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 7 August 2025 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Harvia Plc’s financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Harvia will publish its financial statements for 2025 and interim reports in 2026 as follows:

· 12 February 2026 Financial statements bulletin for 2025

· 7 May 2026 January−March 2026 interim report

· 6 August 2026 Half-year (January−June) 2026 financial report

· 29 October 2026 January−September 2026 interim report

Harvia’s electronic annual report, which contains the complete Financial Statements 2025, will be published during the week starting 9 March 2026 (week 11/2026).

Harvia’s Annual General meeting will be held on 15 April 2026 at 10:00 a.m. in Helsinki. The exact location will be announced later.

Further information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel: +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com