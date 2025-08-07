MADD Canada and its Local Chapter MADD Windsor & Essex County Unveil New Memorial Garden in Honour of Victims of Alcohol and/or Drug-Related Crashes

WINDSOR, Ontario, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MADD Canada and its local Chapter MADD Windsor & Essex County will unveil a new Memorial Garden to pay tribute to those who have been tragically killed or injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. The Memorial Garden is located in Windsor, at the Foot of Dieppe Gardens, next to the large Canadian flag on Riverside Drive.

Every hour in Canada, an average of nine federal criminal charges and provincial short-term licence suspensions are laid for alcohol or drug-impaired driving. This amounts to an average of 215 impaired-driving sanctions per day. Behind these numbers are preventable tragedies that devastate families and communities.

“This garden is a reminder of what’s at stake when someone chooses to drive after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was tragically killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “It also challenges us all to always drive sober, to speak up, and help prevent more families from suffering the same heartbreak.”

“In addition to our shared connection with Alumna of Distinction Chaouki Hamka, the College and MADD Canada have another thing in common, because building awareness of important issues is certainly a form of education,” said St. Clair College President Michael Silvaggi. “And the focus of MADD Canada’s long-standing awareness and advocacy campaigns certainly constitutes one of the most important educational topics, spurring understanding and action by both our community and society at large.”

“The community holds the waterfront of Port Windsor as a special place in their hearts,” said Steve Salmons, President and CEO of Windsor Port Authority. “The same is true for the tremendous work of MADD Canada. That is why we are so pleased to support this important installation on our waterfront, to commemorate the victims of impaired driving, and to remind us all of the cost of failing to do so.”

“We are committed to supporting the safety and wellbeing of our Team Members and guests,” said Mary Riley, VP of Marketing & Resort Operations, Caesars Windsor. “Our partnership with MADD Canada aligns with our pledge to responsible alcohol service and Smart Serve trained employees, ensuring public safety for our community.”

MADD Canada’s memorial locations across the country are a powerful way to honour victims and survivors while raising awareness about the tragic and lasting consequences of impaired driving. This new Memorial Garden provides a space for quiet reflection and also serves as a call to action—to end impaired driving and to support those who have been affected by this violent crime.

The unveiling ceremony will bring together victims/survivors’ families and friends, local dignitaries including, Senior Director of St. Clair College Centre of the Arts, Advancement Office and Campus Partnerships, Joe D’Angela; VP of Marketing and Resort Operations, Mary Riley; President and CEO of Windsor Port Authority, Steve Salmons; Harbour Master of Windsor Port Authority, Peter Berry; Windsor Police Service Representatives; and MADD Windsor & Essex County Chapter volunteers.

MADD Windsor & Essex County is grateful for the support of its sponsors, including St. Clair College, St. Clair College Alumni Association, Caesars Windsor Cares, Windsor Port Authority, and the City of Windsor (Parks Development).

