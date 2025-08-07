Aya Gold & Silver Receives US$8 Million in Compensation Related to Zgounder Expansion

MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) announces that its subsidiary, Zgounder Millenium Silver Mining (“ZMSM”), has received a payment of approximately US$8 million under bank guarantees issued on behalf of Duro Felguera and its affiliates (“DF”), the engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) contractor for the Zgounder Expansion Project.

The payment reflects compensation pursuant to the EPC agreement. Aya’s ability to recover these funds reinforces the strength of its project oversight, risk mitigation, and disciplined approach to contract enforcement.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective Anti-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

