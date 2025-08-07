Cipher Mining Provides Second Quarter 2025 Business Update

Second Quarter 2025 Revenue of $44m and Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings of $30m

Black Pearl Phase I exceeds growth targets, bringing Cipher’s total self-mining capacity to ~16.8 EH/s and on track to deliver ~23.5 EH/s by the end of the third quarter 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”) today announced its second quarter 2025 financial results, as well as an update on its operations and business strategy.

“The second quarter was marked by consistent execution and thoughtful investment to best position the company for the future,” said Tyler Page, CEO of Cipher Mining. “Notably, we’re thrilled to have commenced hashing at Black Pearl Phase I ahead of schedule. The site is a best-in-class facility and will soon be fully equipped with latest-generation rigs from our two fully funded rig orders.”

Cipher also made the decision to proceed with a new strategic plan at Black Pearl Phase II that bridges the needs of both AI compute and hydro-bitcoin mining. Through upfront design and infrastructure pre-positioning, Cipher will be able to efficiently convert segments of the site to Tier 1, 2, or 3 design specifications in response to tenant leasing preferences.

Mr. Page added, “In the long run, we expect this site to be fully leased by HPC tenants. By taking this approach to building infrastructure today, we will be prepared to sign tenants when they are ready, while also preserving our flexibility to use the space for bitcoin mining in the near term, if preferred. In short, Black Pearl Phase II infrastructure will enable us to monetize access to power quickly, whether via HPC tenants or bitcoin mining.”

“With our 2.6-gigawatt pipeline, a strong track record of proven execution, and a focused strategy to position the company for the future, we’re well equipped to become a leading developer of HPC data centers, while continuing to set the standard in bitcoin mining,” said Mr. Page.

Finance and Operations Highlights

Energized and commenced hashing at Black Pearl Phase I, the first 150 MW of the 300 MW site

Full fleet delivered ~16.8 EH/s of self-mining capacity at the end of the second quarter and on track to deliver ~23.5 EH/s by the end of the third quarter

Executed two fully funded orders to purchase latest-generation miners for Black Pearl, with deliveries expected by the end of the third quarter

Successfully completed $172.5 million convertible note offering

Continuing HPC tenant interest at Barber Lake site

Developing design and construction plans for Black Pearl Phase II, which envisions 150 MW of infrastructure designed to support both hydro-bitcoin mining and HPC compute applications

Pipeline of 2.6 GW of site capacity

Q2 2025 Net Loss of $46 million, or $0.12 per share, and Adjusted Earnings of $30 million, or $0.08 per diluted share

CIPHER MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,704 $ 5,585 Accounts receivable 1,575 596 Receivables, related party 249 2,090 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,417 3,387 Bitcoin 112,089 92,651 Receivable for bitcoin collateral - 32,248 Derivative asset 35,629 31,648 Total current assets 219,663 168,205 Restricted cash 14,392 14,392 Property and equipment, net 473,887 480,865 Deposits on equipment 183,028 38,872 Intangible assets, net 9,229 8,881 Investment in equity investees 45,901 53,908 Derivative asset 41,891 54,022 Operating lease right-of-use asset 12,288 12,561 Security deposits 13,794 19,782 Other noncurrent assets 4,686 3,958 Total assets $ 1,018,759 $ 855,446 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 14,871 $ 22,699 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 30,180 69,824 Finance lease liability, current portion 4,011 3,798 Operating lease liability, current portion 3,444 3,127 Short-term borrowings - 32,330 Total current liabilities 52,506 131,778 Long-term borrowings, net 167,113 - Asset retirement obligations 32,110 20,282 Finance lease liability 5,270 7,331 Operating lease liability 9,450 9,833 Deferred tax liability 3,406 4,269 Total liabilities 269,855 173,493 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 388,123,588 and 361,432,449 shares issued as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and 386,758,546 and 350,783,817 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 388 361 Additional paid-in capital 1,014,686 863,015 Accumulated deficit (266,168 ) (181,412 ) Treasury stock, at par, 1,365,042 and 10,648,632 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (2 ) (11 ) Total stockholders’ equity 748,904 681,953 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,018,759 $ 855,446





CIPHER MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue - bitcoin mining $ 43,565 $ 36,808 $ 92,524 $ 84,945 Costs and operating (expenses) income Cost of revenue (15,330 ) (14,281 ) (30,224 ) (29,101 ) Compensation and benefits (15,659 ) (16,285 ) (29,962 ) (29,321 ) General and administrative (9,078 ) (8,365 ) (18,029 ) (14,442 ) Depreciation and amortization (44,086 ) (20,251 ) (87,553 ) (37,495 ) Change in fair value of derivative asset (15,480 ) 21,980 (8,150 ) 29,339 Power sales 1,376 1,109 2,367 2,282 Equity in (losses) income of equity investees (1,701 ) (577 ) (6,993 ) 161 Unrealized gains (losses) on fair value of bitcoin 17,143 (21,178 ) (3,035 ) 19,378 Realized (losses) gains on sale of bitcoin (3,639 ) 4,869 8,557 4,869 Other operating losses (2,354 ) - (2,833 ) - Total costs and operating expenses (88,808 ) (52,979 ) (175,855 ) (54,330 ) Operating (loss) income (45,243 ) (16,171 ) (83,331 ) 30,615 Other income (expense) Interest income 296 1,053 486 1,839 Interest expense (1,137 ) (372 ) (1,914 ) (772 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability - - - 250 Other income (expense) 1,220 727 1,064 (1,231 ) Total other income (expense) 379 1,408 (364 ) 86 (Loss) income before taxes (44,864 ) (14,763 ) (83,695 ) 30,701 Current income tax expense (1,145 ) (335 ) (1,924 ) (721 ) Deferred income tax benefit (expense) 228 (193 ) 863 (5,371 ) Total income tax expense (917 ) (528 ) (1,061 ) (6,092 ) Net (loss) income $ (45,781 ) $ (15,291 ) $ (84,756 ) $ 24,609 (Loss) income per share - basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.23 ) $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 375,052,248 314,353,742 367,823,593 305,497,621 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 375,052,248 314,353,742 367,823,593 316,652,300

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following are reconciliations of our Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per share - diluted, in each case excluding the impact of (i) the non-cash change in fair value of derivative asset, (ii) share-based compensation expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) deferred income tax expense, (v) nonrecurring gains and losses and (vi) the non-cash change in fair value of warrant liability, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for per share amounts):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings: Net (loss) income $ (45,781 ) $ (15,291 ) $ (84,756 ) $ 24,609 Change in fair value of derivative asset 15,480 (21,980 ) 8,150 (29,339 ) Share-based compensation expense 10,493 13,337 19,625 21,654 Depreciation and amortization 44,086 20,251 87,553 37,495 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (228 ) 193 (863 ) 5,371 Other losses - nonrecurring 6,299 — 6,778 — Change in fair value of warrant liability — — — (250 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) $ 30,349 $ (3,490 ) $ 36,487 $ 59,540





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per share - diluted: Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.23 ) $ 0.08 Change in fair value of derivative asset per diluted share 0.03 (0.06 ) 0.02 (0.10 ) Share-based compensation expense per diluted share 0.03 0.04 0.05 0.07 Depreciation and amortization per diluted share 0.12 0.06 0.24 0.12 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense per diluted share — — — 0.02 Other losses - nonrecurring per diluted share 0.02 — 0.02 — Change in fair value of warrant liability per diluted share — — — — Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 0.08 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.19



