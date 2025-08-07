Xali Gold Trading Halt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV: XGC) ("Xali Gold” or “the Company”) advises that the British Columbia Securities Commission has notified the Company that it has issued a cease trade order ("FFCTO") under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions for the Company. The FFCTO was issued as a result of the Company's delay in filing its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (the "Annual Filings") in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The FFTCO prohibits any trading, whether direct or indirect, in respect of each security of the Company in each jurisdiction in Canada until such time as the Company is able to complete the filing of the Annual Filings.

The Company expects to be able to file the Annual Filings as required and resume trading within the next 3 or 4 days.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information (as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws) including but not limited to timing to complete its Annual Filings and resume trading. While such forward-looking information is expressed by Xali Gold in good faith and believed by Xali Gold to have a reasonable basis, they may address future events and conditions and are therefore subject to inherent risks and uncertainties including those set out in Xali Gold’s MD&A. Factors that cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, without limitation, gold prices, results of exploration and development activities, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, potential environmental issues, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Xali Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Xali Gold Corp.

“Joanne Freeze” P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Joanne Freeze, President & CEO

Tel: + 1 (604) 512-3359

info@xaligold.com