MGA Entertainment Cooks Up its Newest Innovation Slime Life™— The Makeable, Smashable, Stretchable, Totally Satisfying Food Slime Experience

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today MGA Entertainment (MGA), the global toy and entertainment company behind L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, and MGA’s Miniverse™, announced the launch of its newest innovation, Slime Life™, offering an ultra-realistic, ASMR-friendly, satisfyingly textured slime experience. Each DIY kit transforms delicious foods into detailed slime creations, empowering kids and collectors to style, smash, and stretch their way through endless creative play.

As a constant innovator in the toy industry, MGA recognized the popularity of slime among children and kidults through social media and has been adding slime elements to its other toy lines. In fact, there are more than 480 million posts about slime on TikTok, and the #slime hashtag boasts nearly 15.5 million posts on Instagram. MGA set out to bring a high-quality, food-focused slime experience to kids, kidults, and adults at mass like never before. Slime Life taps into this growing social trend and is bringing a unique sensory experience to households everywhere.

Slime Life was inspired by and created in partnership with Slime Community, the wildly popular indie brand started by creator Summer Ames, a creator and beloved mom & pop shop turned viral sensation. MGA worked closely with Slime Community throughout all stages of development of the line.

"This was a little, homegrown business that started in our kitchen and to be recognized by an established company like MGA Entertainment is a dream come true," said Summer Ames, founder of Slime Community. "The call from MGA was one of the most memorable moments of my life, and the team has been wonderful to work with every step of the way. The magic of Slime Life goes beyond the slime; it’s in the story we created together. MGA didn’t have to work with a small business like ours, but they chose to. They saw the value in our passion, our experience, and our love for the craft. That choice made Slime Life not just special, but truly meaningful.”

From juicy looking burgers and rainbow cupcakes to creamy PB&J and gooey grilled cheese, Slime Life™ transforms food into playable art letting fans create, style, smash, and stretch their own edible-looking slime creations. Each DIY kit contains vibrant, detailed slime made to look like your favorite foods. Users assemble and style their food dish however they like, becoming the ultimate slime chef. Then they smash it, getting their hands into irresistibly satisfying textures and colors of slime.

"We’re thrilled to bring MGA’s innovative creativity to the trending world of slime, and partnering with Summer Ames from Slime Community makes it even more exciting," said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment. "With a social-first approach, we’ve created DIY kits that speak directly to creators, kids, and kidults — fun, aesthetic, affordable, and tested to perfection. This is slime done the MGA way."

The full 2025 Slime Life lineup includes classic meals and desserts, including:

Slime Life Ramen

Slime Life Burger

Slime Life French Fries

Slime Life Nachos

Slime Life Cupcake

Slime Life Cake Pops

Slime Life Macarons

Slime Life Donuts - Pink Icing Round & Jelly Filled

Slime Life Donuts - Choco Icing Round & Cream Filled

Slime Life Grilled Cheese with Chips

Slime Life PB&J with Chips

Slime Life Ice Cream Cone

Slime Life S'mores

Slime Life Bowl of Choco Cereal

Slime Life Bowl of Fruity Cereal



Slime Life™ is available now at Walmart and on Walmart.com and also available October 1, 2025 at Target, Amazon, The MGA Shop, and other retailers. To learn more about this new line, visit https://slimelife.mgae.com .

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Wonder Factory™, Slime Life™, Ninjombie™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact:

Amanda Magalski

FINN Partners on behalf of MGA Entertainment

mga@finnpartners.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/368e9aad-89c2-426f-b02f-94b8c478ceca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8579690-f5d4-4bc0-93e5-9895d10d3dd4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27490870-73d6-4385-beb9-7822287c8c2c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22f7eb4b-b592-46c9-b4b8-de823fb1adda

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9180553-9110-4106-b71e-f0f5b0aa2372

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7eaacae1-827e-463b-8c30-5c26b16ce63e.