Parker Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

CLEVELAND, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, that included the following highlights (compared with the prior year period):

Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Sales were a record $5.2 billion; organic sales growth was 2%

Net income was $923 million, an increase of 18%, or $992 million adjusted, an increase of 12%

EPS were $7.15, an increase of 19%, or a record $7.69 adjusted, an increase of 14%

Segment operating margin was 23.9%, an increase of 170 bps, or 26.9% adjusted, an increase of 160 bps

Repurchased $851 million of shares

Announced agreement to acquire Curtis Instruments, Inc., expanding electrification offering

Fiscal 2025 Full Year Highlights:

Sales were $19.9 billion; organic sales growth was 1%

Net income was $3.5 billion, an increase of 24%, or $3.6 billion adjusted, an increase of 7%

EPS were $27.12, an increase of 24%, or a record $27.33 adjusted, an increase of 7%

EBITDA margin was 27.3%, an increase of 210 bps, or 26.4% adjusted, an increase of 80 bps

Segment operating margin was 23.0%, an increase of 150 bps, or a record 26.1% adjusted, an increase of 120 bps

Cash flow from operations increased 12% to $3.8 billion, or 19.0% of sales

Repurchased $1.6 billion of shares



“Our outstanding performance contributed to a record year for safety, engagement, earnings per share, margins and cash flow,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Delivering strong margin expansion and earnings growth in a dynamic macro environment is a testament to the resilience of our portfolio and the power of our business system, The Win Strategy™. We generated full year cash flow of $3.8 billion and through balanced capital deployment, increased our quarterly cash dividend by 10 percent, repurchased $1.6 billion of shares, and announced an agreement to acquire Curtis Instruments to expand our electrification offering. Thanks to our global team for another record year and the continued transformation of Parker.

“Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, we expect Aerospace to remain our fastest growing business and see a return to positive organic growth in our Industrial businesses. We remain committed to being great generators and deployers of cash to drive shareholder value and look forward to another excellent year powered by our people and our business system.”

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of adjusted numbers and certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables of this press release.

Outlook

Parker issued guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026. The company expects:

Sales growth in fiscal 2026 of 2% to 5%, with organic sales growth of approximately 3% at the midpoint; previously completed divestitures of 1% and favorable currency of 1.5%

Total segment operating margin of 23.3% to 23.7%, or 26.3% to 26.7% on an adjusted basis

EPS of $24.68 to $25.68, or $28.40 to $29.40 on an adjusted basis



Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment

North America Businesses $ in mm FY25 Q4 FY24 Q4 Change Organic Growth Sales $ 2,075 $ 2,229 -6.9 % -1.4 % Segment Operating Income $ 513 $ 505 1.6 % Segment Operating Margin 24.7 % 22.7 % 200 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 555 $ 558 -0.5 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 26.7 % 25.0 % 170 bps

Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin

Gradual broad-based improvement across market verticals

Order rates positive for third consecutive quarter

International Businesses $ in mm FY25 Q4 FY24 Q4 Change Organic Growth Sales $ 1,492 $ 1,430 4.3 % 0.6 % Segment Operating Income $ 334 $ 312 7.1 % Segment Operating Margin 22.4 % 21.8 % 60 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 369 $ 342 7.9 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 24.7 % 23.9 % 80 bps

Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin

Organic growth turned positive in the quarter with 6% APAC; (3%) EMEA; 4% LA

Order rates flat on tougher prior year comparison

Fiscal 2025 third quarter included large long-cycle orders



Aerospace Systems Segment

$ in mm FY25 Q4 FY24 Q4 Change Organic Growth Sales $ 1,676 $ 1,528 9.7 % 8.6 % Segment Operating Income $ 407 $ 332 22.6 % Segment Operating Margin 24.3 % 21.7 % 260 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 486 $ 415 17.1 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 29.0 % 27.1 % 190 bps

Achieved record sales on continued aftermarket strength

Delivered record adjusted segment operating margin

Aerospace backlog increased to a record $7.4 billion



Order Rates

FY25 Q4 Parker +5 % Diversified Industrial Segment - North America Businesses +2 % Diversified Industrial Segment - International Businesses 0 % Aerospace Systems Segment +12 %

Parker order rates remain strong at 5% reflecting our transformed portfolio

Industrial Segment order rates remain positive in a dynamic environment

Aerospace order rates up 12% driven by continued strength in both commercial and defense



About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 5,243 $ 5,187 $ 19,850 $ 19,930 Cost of sales 3,285 3,323 12,535 12,802 Selling, general and administrative expenses 839 818 3,255 3,315 Interest expense 99 119 409 506 Other income, net (51 ) (59 ) (456 ) (288 ) Income before income taxes 1,071 986 4,107 3,595 Income taxes 148 201 575 750 Net income 923 785 3,532 2,845 Less: Noncontrolling interests — — 1 1 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 923 $ 785 $ 3,531 $ 2,844 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 7.25 $ 6.10 $ 27.52 $ 22.13 Diluted $ 7.15 $ 6.01 $ 27.12 $ 21.84 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 127.2 128.6 128.3 128.5 Diluted 129.0 130.6 130.2 130.2 Cash dividends per common share $ 1.80 $ 1.63 $ 6.69 $ 6.07





BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales Diversified Industrial $ 3,567 $ 3,659 $ 13,665 $ 14,458 Aerospace Systems 1,676 1,528 6,185 5,472 Total net sales $ 5,243 $ 5,187 $ 19,850 $ 19,930 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial $ 847 $ 817 $ 3,120 $ 3,176 Aerospace Systems 407 332 1,441 1,111 Total segment operating income 1,254 1,149 4,561 4,287 Corporate general and administrative expenses 65 56 214 218 Income before interest expense and other expense (income), net 1,189 1,093 4,347 4,069 Interest expense 99 119 409 506 Other expense (income), net 19 (12 ) (169 ) (32 ) Income before income taxes $ 1,071 $ 986 $ 4,107 $ 3,595





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME AND ORGANIC SALES GROWTH RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Diversified Industrial Segment Aerospace Systems Segment Diversified Industrial Segment Aerospace Systems Segment (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) North America Int'l Total Total North America Int'l Total Total Net sales $ 2,075 $ 1,492 $ 3,567 $ 1,676 $ 5,243 $ 2,229 $ 1,430 $ 3,659 $ 1,528 $ 5,187 Segment operating income $ 513 $ 334 $ 847 $ 407 $ 1,254 $ 505 $ 312 $ 817 $ 332 $ 1,149 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 41 23 64 75 139 42 22 64 75 139 Business realignment charges 2 12 14 — 14 10 8 18 — 18 Integration costs to achieve (1 ) — (1 ) 4 3 1 — 1 8 9 Adjusted segment operating income $ 555 $ 369 $ 924 $ 486 $ 1,410 $ 558 $ 342 $ 900 $ 415 $ 1,315 Segment operating margin 24.7 % 22.4 % 23.7 % 24.3 % 23.9 % 22.7 % 21.8 % 22.3 % 21.7 % 22.2 % Adjusted segment operating margin 26.7 % 24.7 % 25.9 % 29.0 % 26.9 % 25.0 % 23.9 % 24.6 % 27.1 % 25.3 % Reported sales growth (6.9 )% 4.3 % (2.5 )% 9.7 % 1.1 % Currency (0.3 )% 3.7 % 1.3 % 1.1 % 1.2 % Divestitures (5.2 )% — % (3.1 )% — % (2.2 )% Organic sales growth (1.4 )% 0.6 % (0.7 )% 8.6 % 2.1 %









Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2025 Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 Diversified Industrial Segment Aerospace Systems Segment Diversified Industrial Segment Aerospace Systems Segment (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) North America Int'l Total Total North America Int'l Total Total Net sales $ 8,134 $ 5,531 $ 13,665 $ 6,185 $ 19,850 $ 8,801 $ 5,657 $ 14,458 $ 5,472 $ 19,930 Segment operating income $ 1,891 $ 1,229 $ 3,120 $ 1,441 $ 4,561 $ 1,963 $ 1,213 $ 3,176 $ 1,111 $ 4,287 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 165 88 253 300 553 176 90 266 312 578 Business realignment charges 15 38 53 — 53 19 32 51 — 51 Integration costs to achieve 2 1 3 19 22 3 1 4 34 38 Adjusted segment operating income $ 2,073 $ 1,356 $ 3,429 $ 1,760 $ 5,189 $ 2,161 $ 1,336 $ 3,497 $ 1,457 $ 4,954 Segment operating margin 23.2 % 22.2 % 22.8 % 23.3 % 23.0 % 22.3 % 21.4 % 22.0 % 20.3 % 21.5 % Adjusted segment operating margin 25.5 % 24.5 % 25.1 % 28.5 % 26.1 % 24.6 % 23.6 % 24.2 % 26.6 % 24.9 % Reported sales growth (7.6 )% (2.2 )% (5.5 )% 13.0 % (0.4 )% Currency (0.5 )% (0.3 )% (0.5 )% 0.4 % (0.2 )% Divestitures (3.4 )% — % (2.0 )% — % (1.5 )% Organic sales growth (3.7 )% (1.9 )% (3.0 )% 12.6 % 1.3 %









DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSES - ORGANIC SALES GROWTH SUPPLEMENT Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2025 (Unaudited) Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Total Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Total Reported sales growth 3.0 % 6.9 % — % 4.3 % (5.3 )% 2.3 % (2.2 )% (2.2 )% Currency 6.2 % 1.3 % (3.8 )% 3.7 % 1.3 % (1.1 )% (11.5 )% (0.3 )% Organic sales growth (3.2 )% 5.6 % 3.8 % 0.6 % (6.6 )% 3.4 % 9.3 % (1.9 )%





ADJUSTED NET INCOME1AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Net Income1 Diluted EPS Net Income1 Diluted EPS Net Income1 Diluted EPS Net Income1 Diluted EPS As reported $ 923 $ 7.15 $ 785 $ 6.01 $ 3,531 $ 27.12 $ 2,844 $ 21.84 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 139 1.08 139 1.07 553 4.25 578 4.43 Business realignment charges 16 0.12 18 0.13 56 0.43 54 0.40 Integration costs to achieve 3 0.03 9 0.07 22 0.17 38 0.30 Gain on sale of buildings (14 ) (0.10 ) — — (24 ) (0.18 ) — — Gain on divestitures (2 ) (0.02 ) — — (252 ) (1.94 ) (26 ) (0.20 ) Saegertown incident — — — — 8 0.06 — — Tax effect of adjustments2 (38 ) (0.30 ) (40 ) (0.30 ) (120 ) (0.93 ) (148 ) (1.12 ) Discrete tax benefits3 (35 ) (0.27 ) (27 ) (0.21 ) (215 ) (1.65 ) (27 ) (0.21 ) As adjusted $ 992 $ 7.69 $ 884 $ 6.77 $ 3,559 $ 27.33 $ 3,313 $ 25.44 1Represents net income attributable to common shareholders. 2This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment. 3Fiscal year 2025 relates to a deferred tax adjustment and release of a tax valuation allowance. Fiscal year 2024 reflects a Swiss tax law change which resulted in the recording of a deferred tax asset.





ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 5,243 $ 5,187 $ 19,850 $ 19,930 Net income $ 923 $ 785 $ 3,532 $ 2,845 Income taxes 148 201 575 750 Depreciation 91 91 354 349 Amortization 139 139 553 578 Interest expense 99 119 409 506 EBITDA 1,400 1,335 5,423 5,028 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 16 18 56 54 Integration costs to achieve 3 9 22 38 Gain on sale of buildings (14 ) — (24 ) — Gain on divestitures (2 ) — (252 ) (26 ) Saegertown incident — — 8 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,403 $ 1,362 $ 5,233 $ 5,094 EBITDA margin 26.7 % 25.8 % 27.3 % 25.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.8 % 26.3 % 26.4 % 25.6 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 467 $ 422 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,910 2,866 Non-trade and notes receivable 318 331 Inventories 2,839 2,787 Prepaid expenses 263 253 Other current assets 153 140 Total current assets 6,950 6,799 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,937 2,876 Deferred income taxes 270 93 Other assets 1,269 1,207 Intangible assets, net 7,374 7,816 Goodwill 10,694 10,507 Total assets $ 29,494 $ 29,298 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $ 1,791 $ 3,403 Accounts payable, trade 2,126 1,992 Accrued payrolls and other compensation 587 581 Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 382 355 Other accrued liabilities 933 982 Total current liabilities 5,819 7,313 Long-term debt 7,494 7,157 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 267 437 Deferred income taxes 1,490 1,584 Other liabilities 733 726 Shareholders' equity 13,682 12,072 Noncontrolling interests 9 9 Total liabilities and equity $ 29,494 $ 29,298







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 3,532 $ 2,845 Depreciation and amortization 907 927 Stock incentive plan compensation 159 155 Gain on sale of businesses (253 ) (24 ) (Gain) loss on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (20 ) 12 Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables 31 (28 ) Net change in other assets and liabilities (336 ) (517 ) Other, net (244 ) 14 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,776 3,384 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (435 ) (400 ) Proceeds from property, plant and equipment 32 9 Proceeds from sale of businesses 623 78 Other, net 4 15 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 224 (298 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net payments for common stock activity (1,762 ) (328 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interests — (3 ) Net payments for debt (1,354 ) (2,002 ) Dividends paid (861 ) (782 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,977 ) (3,115 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 22 (24 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 45 (53 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 422 475 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 467 $ 422





RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SALES GROWTH TO ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (Unaudited) (Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2026 Forecasted net sales 2.0% to 5.0% Adjustments: Currency ~(1.5)% Divestitures ~1.0% Adjusted forecasted net sales 1.5% to 4.5% RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) (Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2026 Forecasted segment operating margin 23.3% to 23.7% Adjustments: Business realignment charges ~0.3% Amortization of acquired intangibles ~2.7% Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin 26.3% to 26.7%



