Izotropic Launches Podcast Episode #1: Beyond the Mammogram: Rethinking the Future of Breast Imaging

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN –Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) (“Izotropic”, or the “Company”), a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces the launch of its new podcast series. The first episode Beyond the Mammogram: Rethinking the Future of Breast Imaging is now available in English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish.

The podcast marks a new initiative in the Company’s ongoing mission to inform and engage broader global audiences about innovations in breast imaging. Through accessible and engaging conversations, the series will explore the evolving landscape of breast cancer detection, highlighting clinical challenges, market dynamics, and the technologies poised to reshape the industry and patient care.

In the premiere episode, listeners will hear a compelling discussion about the limitations of current imaging tools, including mammography, digital breast tomosynthesis, ultrasound, and MRI, particularly in screening women with dense breast tissue, who represent approximately 50% of the population. With breast cancer projected to affect over 315,000 women in the U.S. in 2025, the episode highlights the urgent need for imaging technologies that offer earlier, more accurate detection and a better patient experience.

The podcast draws on insights from recent industry data, regulatory updates, and the Company’s own developments, offering a fresh perspective on Izotropic’s mission and its flagship product, IzoView, a first-of-its-kind dedicated Breast CT Imaging System.

This new communications platform repackages publicly disclosed information into a conversational format that’s both educational and accessible to patients, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders across the breast health ecosystem. The Company intends to use the podcast to support broader awareness-building efforts as it advances IzoView toward regulatory approval and market launch.

Episode 1 of the podcast is available now on the Company’s YouTube channel. Subscribe to stay informed about future episodes covering breast imaging trends, patient advocacy, and medical imaging innovation.

About Izotropic:

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedarplus.ca.

