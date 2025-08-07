The Metals Company Announces Second Quarter 2025 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, August 14, 2025 

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or the “Company”), a leading developer of the world’s largest estimated undeveloped resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 14, 2025, to provide an update on second quarter 2025 financial results and recent corporate developments. 

Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details 

Date:Thursday, August 14, 2025
  
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
  
Audio-only Dial-in:Register Here
  
Virtual webcast with slides:Register Here
  

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the ‘Investors’ tab of the Company’s website under ‘Investors’ > ‘Media’ > ‘Events and Presentations’, approximately two hours after the event.  

The Metals Company is a developer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company has conducted more than a decade of research into the environmental and social impacts of offshore nodule collection and onshore processing. More information is available at www.metals.co.

