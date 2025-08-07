Pet Innovation Awards Honors Full Moon® Pure Protein™ as “Air-Dried Dog Food Product of the Year”

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards announced that it has selected the new Pure Protein™ line of dog meals from Full Moon® – the premier pet nutrition brand known for using 100% human-grade, ethically sourced ingredients from family farms in the USA – as “Air-Dried Dog Food Product of the Year.” Drawing thousands of nominations from around the world, The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Launched this June, the Pure Protein lineup includes three shelf-stable air-dried meals crafted with 90% meat and organ protein: Free Range Chicken, Ranch Raised Beef, and Homestead Turkey, all using humanely raised meats from family farms in the U.S. following the same USDA quality standards used for people food. Unlike processed kibble, Pure Protein recipes are crafted through an air-drying process using low heat to remove moisture and preserve nutrient density. The result is a tender, jerky-like texture that dogs love and can easily digest. Created knowing that dog parents want to feed their pets the best without the hassle, Pure Protein is safe to handle with no refrigeration, thawing, or rehydrating necessary – just scoop and serve!

In addition, Full Moon’s vertically integrated supply chain and partnership with Perdue family farms allow for the highest quality at a competitive price point.

“This product was created in response to the growing demand from modern pet parents looking for whole, minimally processed nutrition that’s easier to store and serve than frozen, fresh, or raw alternatives. Our product bridges the gap between premium quality and everyday convenience,” said Ryan Perdue, founder of Full Moon Pet. “We’re honored that this award helps to validate our leadership in 100% human-grade products that bring a new level of trust, transparency, and nutritional integrity to our category. Pure Protein is an attainable first step toward better-for-you pet nutrition.”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $157 billion accounts for the total U.S. pet industry expenditure and, with pets increasingly being seen and treated as members of the family, owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly.

“Pure Protein represents a shift toward pet food that better mirrors what people are eating themselves: real, recognizable, responsibly sourced ingredients prepared with care. These days, pet owners are prioritizing clean-label, high-quality, nutrient-rich foods. However, kibble still dominates an industry where innovation often comes at the expense of usability or affordability,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “By combining high nutritional standards with a truly convenient format, Full Moon is redefining what premium means, while making that standard more accessible to more people. Congratulations on being our choice for ‘Air-Dried Dog Food Product of the Year’!”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Full Moon Pet:

Full Moon Pet offers premium, human-grade, USDA-certified dog food and treats made with ethically sourced, responsibly raised meats, and wholesome ingredients. Founded in 2011 by Ryan Perdue, Full Moon was one of the first brands to prioritize human-grade ingredients and continues to lead the industry with products free from fillers, artificial preservatives, and by-products. Using small-batch cooking methods, Full Moon ensures that each meal is rich in flavor and nutritious. The brand’s products exceed AAFCO standards and are proudly made in the USA. Full Moon continues to innovate with offerings like Pure Protein Air-Dried Meals, a high-protein, shelf-stable alternative to raw diets. Full Moon’s product line is available at FullMoonPet.com , Amazon , Chewy and select retailers across the country.